"Dancing With the Stars" season 28 week 9 featured the performances by six couples—James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater, Sean Spicer and Jenna Johnson (Lindsay Arnold), Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson—to make their space in semi-final round. Each couple performed two unlearned dances on songs by famous boy bands and girl-bands.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive week, Jenna Johnson continued to fill in for Lindsay Arnold to dance with contestant Sean Spicer. Also, NSYNC's former member Joey Fatone joined in the judges as a guest judge.

James and Emma did a jive routine to The Point Sisters "I'm so excited." Scores: 36/40.

For their second performance, they did jazz to NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye." Scores: 36/40

Next up were Sean and Jenna. They performed Argentine tango to Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills." Scores: 26/40

A terrific Tango by @hannahbrown! RT if you love watching #TeamAlanbamaHannah kill it each week. ðŸŒŸ #DWTS pic.twitter.com/mVY9CjhnsP — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) November 12, 2019

It was followed by Foxtrot for the second round. They danced to the tune of One Direction's "Story of My Life."

Hannah and Alan first took the stage to perform salsa to TLC's "No Scrubs." Scores:32/40

For their boy band performance, they performed tango to 'Boy with Luv" by BTS. 39/40

Ally and Sasha presented Samba on Spice Girls' "Wannabe" and earned perfect scores for both the performances. 40/40

For their second performance, they did jazz to New Kids on the Block's by Step by Step. Scores: 40/40

Lauren and Gleb performed Quickstep to "You Can't Hurry Love" by The Supremes. Scores: 34/40

Next up, they performed rumba to "I want it That Way" by Backstreet Boys.

Kel and Witney performed Paso Doble to the tune of En Vogue's "Free Your Mind." Scores: 34/40

It was followed by Viennese Waltz on Boyz II Men's "I'll Make Love to You." Scores: 40/40

And the results were as follows.

Moving to the semi-finals are Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater, and Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten.

Couples who made it to the bottom two were Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, and Sean Spicer and Jenna Johnson. The judges voted out Sean Spicer and Jenna Johnson.