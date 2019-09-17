ABC's long-running dance reality show Dancing With the Stars season 28 premiered on Monday. The premiere night revealed the celebrities and their professional partners for the season in a star-studded ballroom gala.

The two-hour broadcast unveiled some format twists as introduced by the network. And each pairing delivered their introductory dance. Though they were scored on the basis of their performance, no eliminations were made during the first episode.

The 12 stars and their professional partners competing for the much-coveted Mirrorball trophy and the title this season are: Country music sensation Lauren Alaina with Gleb Savchenko, model and television personality Sailor Brinkley-Cook with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, The Bachelorette 2018 leading lady Hannah Brown with Alan Berstan, Queer Eye expert and activist Karamo Brown with Jenna Johnson, "The Office" star Kate Flannery with Pasha Pashkov, former NFL player Ray Lewis with Cheryl Burke, comedian Kel Mitchell with Witney Carson, former NBA player Lamar Odom with Peta Murgatroyd, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer with Lindsay Arnold, actor James Van Der Beek with Emma Slater, and "The Supremes" sensation Mary Wilson with Brandon Armstrong.

Meanwhile, fans and publications are already counting odds and speculating who will wear the winner's crown in Dancing With the Stars Season 28. According to Gold Derby, Alaina is an early-favourite among the audience with most winning odds in her favour 13/5. She is followed by pop singer Brooke 3/1 odds in favour.

The website states that musicians always have edge in the competition because of their knowledge of music and rhythm. Not too far behind is actor Beek with 11/2 odds in favour. Reality television stars Karamo Brown and Hannah Brown have 9/1 and 19/2 chances of winning. Unfortunately, chances for the rest look bleak. Cook, Wilson, Odom, and Spicer, each must work harder than others in order to win over the audience.

Meanwhile, TV Line has also made some predictions admitting that it was tougher than before because unlike previous seasons, the professional partners were not revealed earlier. As per the publication Karamo Brown, Brooke and Hannah Brown have most chances to bag the Mirrorball trophy in the DWTS season 28 finale.

Nevertheless, it is stated that Alaina's singing career and experience with "American Idol" will prove to be beneficial for her, raising her chances to do well on the DWTS stage as compared to the rest. It is predicted that Beek, Mitchell, and Flannery will get enough votes to stay in the show for longer than the rest. For the rest, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to wow the voters.

What are your thoughts about the DWTS, Season 28 contestants? Who do you think has the most chances of becoming the winner of 2019? Let us know.

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.