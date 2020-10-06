"Dancing With the Stars" season 2 week 4 featured dance performances by the Top 13 contestants. Each celebrity performed one unlearned dance with their professional dance partner. Meanwhile, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli returned to the judges' panel and Tyra Banks continued to do her hosting duties. Here is a detailed recap of the events night.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach kicked off the night with their Paso Doble. They danced to the tune of "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled feat. T-Pain, Ludacris, Rick Ross & Snoop Dogg. The judges' really enjoyed the performance gave them a total score of 21 out of 30.

Next up were Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko, who performed a foxtrot routine to the tune of "Adore You" by Harry Styles. The judges were impressed and Bruno called it "too hot to trot." The couple was given a total score of 22 out of 30.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy took the stage next for their performance of the week. They did the Samba to the tune of "Party in the USA" by Miley Cyrus. The judges' loved the performance and rewarded the couple with a score of 24 out of 30.

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe performed Paso Doble to "Rise" by Katy Perry. The judges' appreciated the partners' progress and rewarded them with a total score of 21 out of 30.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson took the stage next to perform Rumba to "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion. They were given a score of 24 out of 30.

Following the "Catfish" host, we had Justina Machado and Sasha Farber performing Salsa. Their performance to "Que Viva La Vide" by Wisin was a "hot and spicy club dance," according to Len Goodman. The judges felt they were "on fire" today and rewarded them a total score of 24 out of 30.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev delivered a hot Viennese Waltz routine and dedicated it to her boyfriend Jason Tatrick. They performed to "Beautiful Crazy" by Luke Combs and earned 25 out of 30.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart performed Jive to "Crocodile Rock" by Elton John. Judges' seemed to have loved it and gave them a total score of 24 out of 30.

Following Weir and Stewart, we had Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, and Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess. The couples were given a score of 22 and 21 out of 30, respectively.

Next up was the hottest performance of the night. Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten performed foxtrot to "Ordinary People" by John Legend. The judges thought their performance was mind-blowing and gave them the first 10 of the season. They earned a total score of 28 out of 30.

#TeamPrettyMessedUpâ€™s Cha Cha was larger than life!!! ðŸ¤©â€™90s kids everywhere are going CRAZY for @aj_mclean ðŸŽ¶ #DWTS pic.twitter.com/iXUerWUMQl — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 6, 2020

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke delivered the closing performance of the night and it was cha cha cha to "Larger than Life" by Backstreet Boys. The judges appreciated their style of dance and rewarded them with a total score of 24 out of 30.

As for results, Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, and Monica Aldama and Val Chmervoskiy made it to the bottom two. All three judges saved Monica and Val and Anne and Keo were eliminated.

"Dancing With the Stars" season 29 will return with the top 12 performing for the '80s Night' next Monday at 8:00 pm on ABC.