A prominent voice in the US Congress is demanding clarity on a crucial matter. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has publicly called for complete transparency regarding the composition of the mysterious object, 3I/ATLAS.

As the public watches and waits, pressing questions about its composition continue to mount, underscoring a widespread desire for full disclosure and factual information.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a key supporter of US President Donald Trump, has fixed her focus skyward once more, directly pressing NASA for details about a strange interstellar object travelling through our solar neighbourhood.

Seeking Transparency on Interstellar Visitors

On 31 October, the Florida Republican directed a letter to acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, calling on the agency to share additional data and imagery of 3I/ATLAS publicly. This comet recently passed by Earth at a distance of approximately 130 million miles.

.@SeanDuffyWI can you please see letter below. We would like to see images of 3IATLAS.

Following the letter, she posted a tweet to Duffy, stating, 'can you please see letter below. We would like to see images of 3IATLAS, — RepLuna (@RepLuna)'.

In her correspondence, Luna stated that 'This information is of great importance to advancing our understanding of interstellar visitors and their interaction with our solar system'.

This object, confirmed by NASA to have originated beyond our solar system, is currently attracting global interest from the astronomical community. Furthermore, findings suggest its unique composition, reports in The New York Times noted that the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter detected indications of ice in its core, and research indicates that it is composed mainly of a nickel alloy.

The discovery of its composition has naturally led to much conjecture regarding the object's beginnings. This has even extended, within certain communities, to discussions over whether it may hold evidence connected to life beyond Earth.

Luna Urges Increased Scrutiny for the Object

Having previously questioned the subject of UFOs during congressional sessions, Luna now insisted that NASA dedicate resources to additional observation of the comet, specifically by employing the Juno probe, which operates close to Jupiter.

I'm urging NASA to extend the Juno mission to study interstellar object 31/ATLAS. Thank you Avi Loeb for your continued dedication to exploring our universe. We must seize this opportunity for groundbreaking discovery.

She wrote that 'I encourage NASA to fund additional observations of 3I/ATLAS by the Juno mission near Jupiter, utilising all available instruments, including its radio sensors'.

She added that studies conducted from the probe's location likely yield important information concerning the object's composition, its path of travel, and how it might interact with the surrounding space environment.

Object's Mysteries Spur Public Discussion

The remarkable interstellar object is creating interest far away from the US capital, too. Speaking on his podcast, Joe Rogan posed a question to Elon Musk about whether the space object's trajectory — taking it close to Jupiter, Mars, and Venus — might hint at a non-terrestrial origin.

Musk's response was, 'It'd be a very sort of heavy spaceship to make it all out of nickel'.

Elon Musk gave a look when Joe Rogan mentioned 3I Atlas that said it all. He knows more than he can say 👀 #3IATLAS 🚀



pic.twitter.com/JvGmN1PNv9 — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) November 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb publicly commended Luna's action via a post on Medium. Loeb is known for his earlier theory, suggesting that the object ʻOumuamua could have been fabricated.

Avi Loeb revealed that Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna contacted him to request an update and briefing on #3IATLAS



Loeb mentioned the potential use of NASA's Juno spacecraft currently orbiting Jupiter to study the interstellar object an idea he co-authored in a recent research…

He emphasised that making NASA's information public was vital for academic research, pointing out that political delays caused by the government shutdown could be holding back its release.

Loeb stated, 'We should not hold science hostage to the shutdown politics of the day. The scientific community would have greatly benefited from the dissemination of this time-sensitive data'.

The Wait for Full Disclosure

Despite the strong pleas from Congresswoman Luna and vocal encouragement from the wider academic community, the scientific data on 3I/ATLAS remains heavily scrutinised. The debate over complete transparency regarding the interstellar visitor's composition, trajectory, and any other anomalies it presents is unlikely to subside soon.

As the mysterious object continues its journey away from our planet, the pressure will remain on NASA to release the most detailed pictures and measurements available, ensuring the entire world can participate in understanding this unique celestial event before it leaves our solar neighbourhood forever.