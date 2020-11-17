Netflix has yet to renew "Dash & Lily" for season 2. But according to Austin Abrams, who plays the male lead, conversations are definitely in place for an installment.

This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of "Dash & Lily."

The first season ended on a good note with the two titular leads getting trapped at The Strand where they shared a kiss to welcome the New Year. The ever-positive Lily also gets to stay in New York instead of moving to Fiji with her parents. This means more time to spend with Dash, so that they can get to know each other better in person outside of the pages of the red notebook.

The season 1 finale was already good enough not to warrant a season 2. But if anything, Abrams thinks it only opens up the potential for more stories.

"You know, [season 2] seems to be a conversation," he told US Weekly.

"I don't really know what's going on with that. I think the way Netflix works is something needs to air and they look at numbers before they decide to jump on a renewal," he continued.

Abrams may just be playing coy when he admitted that he does not "really know what's going on" with these conversations. But he assured that season 2 of "Dash & Lily" "definitely seems to be a possibility."

If given the renewal, showrunner Joe Tracz wants to tell the stories from the second and third "Dash & Lily" books, which the show is based on.

"The third book was actually written on set. David [Levithan] and Rachel [Cohn] would visit the set, and they'd be working on their chapters for the third book," Tracz said in an interview with TV Line.

"I love these characters so much and the city that they live in. Knowing that there is more story to be told, those are stories I'd love to tell," he added.

Abrams, on the other hand, wants to keep it a mystery and swore not to read the books until Netflix greenlights "Dash & Lily" season 2. He said he has yet to "fully immerse" himself in the books because he is waiting to see what is going to happen with the renewal.