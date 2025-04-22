Savills, a leading firm in property consulting services, recently reported that Europe's branded residence market is poised to grow 180%, while APAC already accounts for 23% of global supply.

This surge reflects a broader global trend. More wealthy buyers are turning to branded homes for lifestyle and long-term value.

How the Super-Rich Are Investing

Ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) are no longer just preserving wealth—they're growing it through smarter, more diversified strategies.

Wealth is also flowing into passion assets. According to Knight Frank, 20% of UHNWI portfolios are now allocated to luxury collectables like art, classic cars and watches. Venture capital and private equity remain appealing among wealthy investors.

Real estate is still a top priority. Capgemini highlighted that advice on second-home acquisitions has become one of the top five service demands from UHNWIs​.

Investment remains the top driver of UHNWIs' home purchases. Profit potential helps explain the trend—one Ritz-Carlton unit in Bangkok rose more than 70% in value between 2015 and 2025.

Branded residences stand out as a unique asset class, offering portfolio diversification and lifestyle appeal.

These homes are more than status symbols—they're seen as safe havens and sound investments.

According to Graham Associates, properties like the Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons are highly desirable because of their prestige, quality, and lifestyle appeal.

'The strong desire for high-quality, unique properties that enhance one's lifestyle remains,' said Philip A. White Jr., CEO of Sotheby's International Realty, in the 2025 Luxury Outlook Report.

The Global Rise of Branded Residences

​Branded residences have evolved from a niche offering to a significant luxury real estate market segment.

'The market for branded residences in the ultra-luxury segment is incredibly positive,' said Beckett Tucker, Regional Director of Residence Sales, EMEA at Aman, in the Global Branded Residences Report by Knight Frank.

'The response we have received reveals a real hunger from buyers for opportunities to buy the finest real estate with absolute best-in-class service.' Tucker said.

The concept dates back to 1927 with The Sherry-Netherland in New York, the first development to integrate private apartments with hotel-style services. Initially reflecting America's economic boom, branded residences have become hallmarks of strong and mature economies. Asia joined the trend 1988 with Amanpuri in Phuket, a project that helped redefine resort-style branded living.

Today, branded residences are a global phenomenon​. From New York towers to Shanghai, Phuket, and Ho Chi Minh City villas, they are testaments to wealth and exclusivity.

Branded residences are defined by some core attributes: prime location, privacy, prestige, privilege, and long-term value.

According to Quinta Properties, a Portugal-based luxury real estate agency, when a prestigious brand enters the market, it promises exceptional quality, exclusive amenities, and impeccable service.

As demand rises, the market has expanded to suit the tastes of global elites. Projects are now classified by product type—either Residential Line or Resort Line. By brand type, hotelier groups like Marriott dominate with 35% of all hotel-branded residences globally, according to Graham Associates.

Non-hotelier brands such as Porsche and Armani are gaining traction. Brand involvement also varies; some projects rely on licensing agreements for name-only affiliations, while others, like Elie Saab and Armani, feature design collaboration. At the top end, fully managed developments like the Ritz-Carlton Residences oversee daily operations.

Wealth creation continues to fuel this momentum. Lizzie Lethbridge, Analyst, Residential Research in Knight Frank's 2023 report, said a branded residence is generally recognised as a residential property associated with an established brand.

Asia's Branded Residences Growth

Asia's luxury property scene is heating up. According to Knight Frank, over the five years to 2028, Asia's wealthy population is set to grow faster than any other region in the world. All regions will see growth, but Asia dominates.

Phuket, Thailand, leads the region in completed projects and is projected to surpass 40 by 2030. According to the C9 Hotelworks Report, the island currently hosts 26 branded residences worth over THB 80 billion (about $2.3b), with global luxury names steadily expanding their footprint in its booming real estate market.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has made its mark with Grand Marina, Saigon—the world's largest Marriott-branded residence—and The Rivus, a gated villa development designed by Elie Saab in Ho Chi Minh City. Both are developed by Masterise Homes, the country's top branded real estate developer. In Hanoi, Vietnam has welcomed The Ritz-Carlton's debut with the unveiling of The Grand Hanoi, bringing the luxury hotel brand's hallmark of personalised service and world-class amenities to the capital.

Luxury hotel brands are scaling up to meet demand. Four Seasons, Aman, and Mandarin Oriental are expanding rapidly. Adelina Wong Ettelson, Global Head of Residences Marketing at Mandarin Oriental, told Nikkei Asia the brand plans to expand its residential portfolio to 50 projects worldwide by 2033, with new developments planned in Vietnam and Indonesia.

Savills' recent report shows that APAC now accounts for 23% of global branded residence supply, with 150 completed projects and another 150 underway—a 160% increase in just a decade.

About the author: Katrina Thompson is a freelance writer from Hong Kong with a strong background in the luxury business. She covers business, real estate, and luxury business news across Asia.