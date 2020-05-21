The neighbourhood of Upholland Road, Billinge saw the horrific stabbing of a man and a woman. Melissa Belshaw was stabbed by a knifeman in her home. After stabbing Belshaw, the knifeman got into a fight with her neighbour. The neighbour was critically injured by the assailant. Police arrived on the scene and apprehended the suspect before he could flee. Paramedics failed to save Belshaw while the unnamed neighbour is reportedly recovering in a hospital.

At around 4 p.m. yesterday, emergency services responded to a call in Wigan, Greater Manchester. The 32-year-old beautician had sustained multiple stab wounds. A man entered her home and attacked Belshaw with a knife leaving her with "catastrophic injuries."

A man in his 40s tried to help Belshaw by apprehending the attacker. Witnesses saw the two men fighting on the street. The assailant, armed with a knife, eventually stabbed the heroic neighbour. Greater Manchester Police managed to nab the suspect. The 36-year-old man is in police custody as an investigation has been launched.

Liverpool Echo reported that when the knifeman stabbed Belshaw, her teenage daughter was in the family home. The terrified teen ran out of her home crying for help. She raised an alarm which led to the neighbour's intervention. Witnesses told The Sun that the panicked daughter was heard saying that she did not want her mother to die.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson confirmed that emergency services responded to the call around 4:10 pm yesterday. According to the spokesperson, Belshaw was found inside her home. Paramedics tried to stabilise Belshaw so that she could be taken to a hospital for further medical assistance. However, despite their best efforts, Belshaw succumbed to her wounds. She was declared expired at the scene of the crime.

The spokesperson also revealed that the man who was stabbed had been taken to a hospital. His condition was revealed to be critical as he had also suffered serious stab wounds. The suspect is being held for the murder of Belshaw and the attempted murder of her neighbour. The investigation is ongoing.