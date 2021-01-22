Dave Chappelle tested positive for COVID-19, his representative confirmed on Thursday. The comedian is now on quarantine following his diagnosis. Thankfully, he "has not yet experienced any symptoms" associated with the virus.

Chappelle has subsequently cancelled his remaining shows at Stubb's Ampitheater in Austin, Texas. He only performed one out of five on Wednesday. The other shows were scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Tickets will be refunded for those who have purchased.

"Dave Chappelle is quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. His remaining shows at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX have been cancelled and ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refunds," his rep said in a statement to Deadline.

The shows were reportedly not cheap. A six-person table cost a hefty $1,600, inclusive of tax and unspecified fees. The price for a four-person table was $1,400. Two of the shows are with Joe Rogan and the others are called "Dave Chappelle and Friends," although the names of the guest appearances were not mentioned.

Sorry my friends, the Friday and Saturday shows at @stubbsaustin have been cancelled. We’ll reschedule them as soon as we can. Much love to you all. https://t.co/eBfnSFcKe6 — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 22, 2021

It is unclear how and when the 47-year old contracted the virus. According to his spokesperson, he was diligent in following the safety and health protocols amid the pandemic. He "has safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter."

Likewise, he "implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team." Chappelle's rep said it was "his diligent testing" that prompted him "to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus" especially since he is "asymptomatic."

Dave Chappelle, who was in Austin for a multi-night residency, has tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week, he was photographed hanging backstage with Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, and Grimes. https://t.co/3hMDWIzyAO pic.twitter.com/HV1QtpcJTh — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) January 22, 2021

On Wednesday, before he learned of his COVID-19 diagnosis, Chappelle posed for photos backstage with Rogan, Elon Musk, and Grimes. The singer being out in public raised eyebrows given that she revealed she had the virus too.

Grimes talked about battling COVID-19 on Jan.9 on her Instagram Stories. She even joked how she was "weirdly enjoying" being sick as she wrote, "Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream 2021." It is not known whether Chappelle got the virus from his recent encounter with the singer.