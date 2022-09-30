David Beckham, the family patriarch, has now been dragged into the rumored rift between his wife, Victoria Beckham, and actress Nicola Peltz, the wife of their eldest son, Brooklyn. Now, sources are claiming that David has confronted his son about all the "drama."

According to the Daily Mail, the former England captain has had enough of the negative media coverage on their family, and he was particularly irked by Brooklyn and Nicola's recent interview with "Grazia" magazine, where he feels they exposed the family's dirty laundry.

"I don't think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened," a source told the tabloid.

"We don't do this in our family — and you know that we don't do this in our family," David reportedly told Brooklyn, 23.

The former footballer is believed to have been referring to comments made by the social media cook, who told the magazine: "To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever."

The source also claims that the Beckhams' younger sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, were also hurt by Brooklyn's statements. "When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other's back 100 percent and we just move on together," he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, in the same "Grazia" interview, Peltz made an effort to clear the air regarding an alleged conflict that arose after she chose to wear a Valentino dress for their April 9 wedding instead of one designed by her mother-in law, Victoria.

"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it. So, I spoke to my mom and [my stylist] Leslie [Fremar], and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?'" she said, clarifying that there was no "snub" that happened.

Nevertheless, the UK tabloid insisted that David was not happy about the interview and finally spoke up about the "drama" that is being reported about their family.

Numerous tabloids have been claiming that the feud between Victoria and her daughter-in-law came to a head when the latter decided to keep the former "Spice Girls" member out of the wedding preparations.

However, Peltz has since claimed that the reports are not true and that she actually has "great in-laws."