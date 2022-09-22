Nicola Peltz wants to put rumours to bed of her alleged feud with Victoria Beckham over her wedding dress. The model, who married the Beckham family's eldest son Brooklyn in April, insists that there is no drama with her in-laws.

Despite what the tabloids say, the 27-year-old said she has "great in-laws" in Victoria and David Beckham. She also denied any drama surrounding her wedding dress as she explained what really happened to make people think otherwise.

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," Peltz told Grazia magazine adding, "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

The actress' close friend and stylist Leslie Fremar, and her mother Claudia, were helping design the gown. This made her excited and so they "connected to start designing the dress." But they did not hear anything from Victoria after a few days.

She explained, "Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?' I've been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That's really what happened."

Peltz admitted that it hurt her feelings when she read stories that claimed she never planned to wear a Victoria Beckham dress. She said she tries not to let the stories bother her.

She insisted, "But it's just not the truth. It's just a bit of a bummer when you're like, 'Oh, people think that,' but it's just not true."

Brooklyn stepped up to his wife's defence and told the magazine that Peltz "is obviously" his "first priority" now that they are married. He shared that he never wants "to see her upset ever." As to how they handle it "when people do say ridiculous things," he said that they "just talk about it" and "just move on." They have "each other's back 100 percent" and so they "just move on together."