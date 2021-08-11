"Friends" stars David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have sent their fans into a frenzy with rumours of a budding romance between them.

Schwimmer and Aniston, who played on-and-off couple Ross Geller and Rachel Green on the hit American TV sitcom, kept it a secret for 25 years that they had a crush on each other when they started working on the show in 1994. They finally revealed the anecdote at the show reunion by HBO Max in May this year, noting that they just never got their timing right. Their co-stars also shared that contrary to what they believed, the entire set knew they liked each other.

"We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary," the Ross Geller actor said at the reunion, while Aniston recalled their constant flirting on the set.

Fans of the show and the two artists soon started shipping them, pointing out the perfect timing since both Schwimmer and Aniston were single at the moment. In a piece of ecstatic news for the fans, a recent report by Closer magazine has claimed that the duo might have started dating.

"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there," a source told the outlet.

In fact, things have seemingly started getting serious between the new couple as Schwimmer reportedly travelled to spend time with his rumoured girlfriend.

"They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA," the insider said, adding that they have "been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing."

The source continued that the duo were also seen outside on dates. "They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them," they said.

However, to the fans' disappointment, representatives of Schwimmer and Aniston denied the rumours to Fox News on Tuesday evening.

Aniston, 52, was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. Schwimmer, 54, was married to Zoe Buckman from 2010 to 2017, and shares a 10-year-old daughter with her.