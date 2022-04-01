The family home of international football star David Beckham has been broken into. The former England captain and his wife Victoria, along with their 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven were in the London mansion when the incident took place.

The property is only one of the Beckham family's properties in the UK and abroad. The robbery took place while some of the family members were inside, but they were fortunately unhurt and were not even aware that a masked man had entered an upstairs bedroom. The intrusion was only discovered after the famous couple's son, Cruz, 17, spotted a broken window as he was returning home from a night out.

Cruz alerted his father, who swiftly called the police and searched the home in case the intruder was still inside. Luckily, there was no confrontation as the burglar had already escaped. It also appears as though the intruder was only able to enter an unoccupied guest bedroom, and did not go further into the home. On the downside, thousands of euros worth of designer goods and electronics were stolen.

The Beckham mansion itself is reportedly worth about 47 million euros.

According to police, the Beckhams were not the only victims of robberies on the same night. Two other similar incidents took place in the area, but it is unclear if they are related. No other details about the perpetrators have so far been released.

The Beckhams are no strangers to such incidents. According to Marca, their Cotswolds country home was also the target of a burglary in 2018. At that time, three hooded intruders scaled the facade with a ladder in an attempt to enter through one of the windows.

Fortunately, the thieves tripped the security system and the robbery was thwarted. However, they were able to escape before police reached the 6.7 million dollar property. The Beckhams were travelling in Australia at that time.

The family is also partly based in the United States, where David owns a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise. They have a home in Florida, where his football club Inter Miami is based.