Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last made a public appearance together at the NAACP Awards earlier this month. But expectations are high that they will be at the high-profile wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in April.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept a relatively low profile since they moved to Santa Barbara, California. The duchess, especially, has kept herself busy with work in the comforts of their Montecito mansion.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been seen at a couple of public events. He and his cousin Princess Eugenie were at the Super Bowl together. He was also spotted at a Rodeo championship in Texas.

But the couple could be among the guests invited to the star-studded wedding of Brooklyn and actress Peltz. The nuptials will reportedly be at the bride's £76 million family home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are great friends with Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham. They even invited them to their wedding in May 2018, so it would reportedly not be a surprise if they are among the guests at Brooklyn and Peltz's wedding.

Moreover, according to Hello Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex had publicly shown her support for Victoria's fashion line in the past. She wore several of her designs during public engagements. She opted for a blue figure-hugging dress for one of her last appearances with Prince Harry at the Endeavour Awards. The event is marked by the iconic photo that showed them caught in the rain and sharing an umbrella.

Love this photo: even the rain can't dampen their glow



Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London @samhussein #EndeavourFundAw pic.twitter.com/Fb8G06S7xR — March 5, 2020

Likewise, the former "Suits" star wore a chain-link Victoria Beckham dress when she attended the 2019 Commonwealth Day service while pregnant with Archie. As for the Duke of Sussex, his friendship with David goes way back before the royal met Meghan Markle. They have done a lot of functions together, and the football star once said in an interview in 2013 that they have a "very normal relationship" and that brothers Prince Harry and Prince William are "very easy to get along with."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could fly from California to Florida for Brooklyn's wedding. But their appearance there would certainly invite criticism after they skipped out on Prince Philip's memorial in London on March 29, Tuesday.