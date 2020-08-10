NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' (DOOL) resumed its run with new original episodes last week and things seem to be moving forward in full swing. The Hortons and Bradys of the Salem town continue the games of power and rivalry. Here are a few spoilers for the episodes airing in the week of August 10 to 14.

[Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for the upcoming episodes of "Days of Our Lives." Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

When the show returns on Monday, for this week's opening episode, the Salemites will be shaken as the events unfold. According to Soaps.com, Allie flees the hospital after abandoning her baby. She leaves a letter which contains a "shocking request."

Meanwhile, Ben's condition continues to worsen after his brainwashing episode. He is not ready to share his fears with Ciara, as he struggles to keep his troubles under the veil. In fact, he will find himself shaken up when he sees a nightmare of strangling Ciara.

Will and Sami are on the path of reconciliation. However, it will be difficult. She will be forced to approach Belle for help. The show continues to shed light on Claire as she discusses her plans for the future with Marlena. Claire continues to pose a threat to Eve's freedom.

Later in the week, Sami, Nicole, and Eric go on a search for Allie, who is being covered up by Claire. In addition, fans can expect to see a lot of relationship drama unfold in the upcoming episodes. While Justin tries to surprise Bonnie, Gabi and Jake recover from a "huge blow-up." Jake and Gwen will find themselves exchanging some verbal blows over his relationship with Gabi. But there is a surprising news awaiting later in the week for Gabi and Jake.

As for Sonny and Will, they try to make amends in their relationship. Rafe and Hope will share a sweet moment together and Gwen ends up kissing Chad.

In related news, "Days of Our Lives" star Greg Vaughan finally opened up about his exit from the show. Vaughan, who plays the role of Eric Brady told Soap Opera Digest (via TV Line) that he felt like a "glorified extra in everybody else's storyline." Speaking with the magazine, the actor who played the role of Eric Brady for eight years said that the team did try to make him stay but he knew his "deal was over and that was it."

"A lot of things [storyline-wise] that were said to me or promised to me never came to fruition," Vaughan said. "I didn't feel like all of the things that were being told to me were being delivered. I felt like a glorified extra in everybody else's storyline."

Watch the all-new episodes of 'Days of Our Lives' from Monday to Friday on NBC.