D.B. Woodside took to social media to share the exciting news that he will be taking both sides of the camera on "Lucifer" Season 6.

Woodside confirmed his return to the sixth and final season on Twitter. He also revealed that he will be directing an episode, and that he is looking forward to working with his castmates again.

"Happy to announce that I will be returning to Lucifer for season 6," he wrote.

The 50-year-old American actor plays the angel Amenadiel in the Netflix series. He is a series regular who debuted the character in Season 1.

"Additionally, I will be directing an episode for our final season. This is a beautiful cast. We stand by each other. We fight for one another," he added, and included a heart emoji.

Amenadiel also hinted that he is going back to the set soon. He concluded his announcement with the tweet, "So...let's get to work" and the hashtag #AngelTrainingBegins.

"Lucifer" Season 5 has yet to finish filming the season's finale, Episode 16, titled "A Chance At A Happy Ending." There is no news yet when production will resume after Netflix halted production because of the pandemic. The show was already in the middle of shooting Episode 16 in mid-March.

Woodside's tweet caught the attention of "Lucifer" star Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar), who expressed his support and excitement.

"Yes Brother...! Utterly delighted and excited to get back alongside you both in front of and behind the camera," Ellis retweeted and replied to his co-star's announcement.

Likewise, Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez) and Lesley-Ann Brandt (Maze) shared their excitement for Woodside's directorial debut on "Lucifer" Season 6.

"YAY!!! Congrats @dbwofficial! Our talented angel will be taking the reins. Can't wait buddy," Garcia tweeted, while Brandt replied with a hand clapping emoji.

Woodside is the second "Lucifer" cast member who will get a chance to go behind the camera for the show. Kevin Alejandro, who reprises his role as Detective Dan Espinoza in "Lucifer" Season 5, also directed the Season 3 bonus episode titled "Once Upon A Time." As for Woodside, he has yet to update which episode on "Lucifer" Season 6 he will direct.