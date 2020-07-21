"Lucifer" Season 6 is going to end on a good note with it giving fans a deeper look into each character's story according to D.B. Woodside.

The final season of the Netflix show will have an "absolutely beautiful" ending, Woodside, who plays Amenadiel, told ET's Katie Krauss during a video interview. He said the writers already know how the show is going to end. He added that the Season 6 renewal gave the writers the opportunity to flesh out character stories so fans will know them on a deeper level.

"Without giving too much away... they already know how it's going to end. The ending that they had planned, now they're just going to stretch it out a little bit, and allow all of our characters some space and room and to breathe and maybe even tell some more stories about each of the characters," he said.

Woodside called "Lucifer" Season 6 a fan-service because it will give them the chance to see the characters "in different ways" before the show ends.

"It's beautiful. It's absolutely beautiful," Woodside noted of the show's ending.

Aimee Garcia, who plays CSI Ella Lopez, chimed in and shared that "Lucifer" will end in the same way that writers initially planned it to end in Season 5. But thanks to Season 6 it is going to end "even better."

"Like D.B. says, it's not just going to be, like, a montage ending of how each character ends up. Now it'll be an episode for each character to see how they end up," she explained adding, "So, basically it's the same story, which is great, because we were given the opportunity to tell a great story and now it's just gonna be a great deeper story."

Both Woodside and Garcia knew about the Season 6 renewal beforehand. The actor joked that they suffered for months trying to keep it a secret.

"We were internally combusting. So we're glad that we can now share with the world," Garcia said.

The 15-episode "Lucifer" Season 5 premieres on Aug. 21 with the first eight episodes. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the remaining eight. Season 6 is going to be the final season of the show.