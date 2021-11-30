As if losing her daughter was not tragic enough, Nevres Kemal had to find out from police officers that her dead daughter's body was sexually violated by necrophile David Fuller at least three times.

Azra, 24, died after falling from a bridge in Kent back in July 2020. Her mother found out about her passing from the police, but she was even more devastated when they came knocking on her door again more than a year later.

She was then told that Azra is one of over 100 victims of the necrophile, who had targeted her corpse as she lay in the morgue at Tunbridge Wells Hospital. Fuller had been working as an electrical maintenance manager at the hospital at the time, but he engaged in nefarious activities and violated multiple corpses under the guise of doing his job in the quiet privacy of the cold morgue.

Fuller's sick activities were later discovered, and Azra was among other victims who were aged between nine to a hundred years old at the time of their deaths.

Sky News reporter Jason Farrell, who knew both Azra and her mother Nevres, shared an emotional report about what transpired. He spoke to Nevres, who wanted to share what her daughter went through in order to shed light on the lack of security and negligence by the facility.

"I was told that my daughter had been violated... on three occasions in the mortuary," said Nevres, who also revealed that the first incident took place just hours before she spent time in the same morgue saying goodbye to her daughter. Once she left, Fuller raped Azra again.

"I had spent two hours in the mortuary sleeping with her. And that gave me some sort of comfort. Little did I know that my daughter had been violated prior to that day and the evening of that day," she told Farrell.

"Like women who are raped around the world they have a voice, Azra has a voice - I am speaking out for my daughter," she added.

Farrell was emotional himself, having been friends with the victim for over a decade. She had previously assisted him in his work as a journalist on numerous occasions in the past, but little did he know that he would be writing a story seeking justice for her one day.

Despite the absence of a CCTV camera in the area of the morgue where he committed his crimes, Fuller created evidence himself by filming his depraved acts. A search of his home unearthed five terabytes worth of evidence showing his heinous crimes.

Apart from Tunbridge Wells, he apparently carried out the same activities when he worked at the Kent and Sussex Hospital from 1989 to 2010.

Nevres is also shocked at the light punishment that Fuller is facing. He has been charged under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 - penetration of a dead body - which only carries a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment.

He is also facing three years for extreme pornography involving a dead body. Nevres believes the punshment should be more similar to those given to rapists.

"We need to respect the dead and this must never happen again," she said.