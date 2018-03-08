Hollywood actress Taylor Hickson has filed a lawsuit against the producers of indie film Ghostland after she was left with career-altering facial injuries following an accident on set.

The 20-year-old Canadian actress was shooting an "emotionally charged scene" in December 2016 when she crashed through a glass door. Despite assurances that the scene was safe to perform, she was left with a deep gash on the left side of her face and was rushed to the hospital, where she received 70 stitches.

According to the suit filed on 2 March, the film's director, Pascal Laugier, asked her to pound harder and harder on a door while her face was right against its glass pane.

According to legal documents, Winnipeg-based Incident Productions fell below the legal standard of care that is expected of a production company.

Jason Harvey, one of Hickson's lawyers, said in an email to HuffPost. "We believe that this incident was easily preventable and, unfortunately, resulted in significant injuries to Taylor."

Hickson recently opened up about the lasting effects of the injury, telling Deadline: "It's been mass amounts of insecurity, conflicted, confused, hurt, angry, and sad that this was my last day on set and no precautions were taken," she said.

"The crafts services lady held my face together with napkins in her hands. She went through so many napkins, there was so much blood."

She says the resulting scar has not only cost her work due to the time she was recovering but has jeopardised her chances of landing future roles.

The suit adds that the screen star, who played Meghan Orlovsky in Deadpool, " has since undergone treatment including laser treatment and silicone treatment, but over one year post-incident, has been left with permanent scarring on the left side of her face," the suit continues. "It is unknown at this time if any further treatment, including plastic surgery, would reduce the visual appearance of the injury."