Debbie Gibson plays a controlling mother in the Netflix series where she, obviously, breaks out into a song along with the cast of "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 10.

Episode 10, aptly titled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke," will have the characters fully immersed in a musical performance of singing and dancing. It is going to be a full musical episode, where the "I Get Lost In Your Eyes" singer cameos as Shelly Bitner.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gibson plays a controlling mother to her teenage son, J.J. She is a helicopter mum who decides what is good or bad for her son. She does not let J.J. have any say in his own future.

Further details about Gibson's appearance in "Lucifer" Season 5, Episode 10 remain under wraps. But she did pose for a photo with Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, which could suggest that she and the Devil share a scene together.

Singer Debbie Gibson joins Lucifer musical episode https://t.co/IINlJCZKfd January 16, 2020

"Literally living the dream on the set of@LuciferNetflix right now with @DebbieGibson #fanboy #SquadGoals," Ellis tweeted.

Similar to Ellis, fans also shared their excitement to see Gibson join the "Lucifer" cast for some singing and dancing. One wrote, "This is so incredibly awesome! I didn't think I could be more excited for a musical episode, but you guys proved me wrong, yet again lol." Another suggested that Ellis or Lauren German (Chloe Decker) could sing Gibson's famous "Lost In You Eyes" because of its lyrics.

"Now that Debbie Gibson is in the musical episode, who else thinks Lost in Your Eyes will be sung by Lucifer or maybe Chloe, or Amenadiel even? One of the lyrics is 'It's like being lost in heaven when I'm lost in your eyes,' the fan commented.

Lucifans have yet to know why Gibson and the rest of the cast will sing and dance in "Lucifer" Season 5, Episode 10. Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich, who wrote the story for the episode, admitted that doing a musical has always been one of her bucket list items for the show. But she waited until she had the "real grounded story" for it. Suffice to say, that fans can expect a good, fun and exciting story for the musical.