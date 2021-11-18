Emergency services were shaken on Tuesday afternoon after a pedestrian called them to the banks of the Umgeni River in Durban, South Africa. When they arrived, EMS discovered the body of a man which was already in a decomposed state. Local police have opened an inquest in the hopes of getting to the bottom of the incident.

"Closer inspection confirmed it to be a male approximately 30-years-old. Paramedics assessed the man and confirmed him to be dead," revealed Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med. According to a report by IOL, the victim appears to have been stabbed. the actual cause of death will be confirmed by a post-mortem examination.

The body was found along the banks of the famous Umgeni River on the corner of Riverside Road and Soofie Saheb, Durban North. Authorities immediately proceeded to the location and were greeted by the gruesome scene, said police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

No other details have been revealed and police are still struggling to identify the victim. It is also unclear how long the victim has been dead, and if the death took place in a different location with the body being later dumped where it was found.

"On arrival they found the decomposed body of an unknown man who was lying on the river bank. A case of inquest was opened at Durban North SAPS for further investigations," Mbele said.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident all the way in the United States, Valley Central reported that the decomposed body of another male was also found in a body of water.

On Monday, the body of a man was retrieved at around 8:00 a.m. after it was spotted floating on Arroyo Colorado in Harlingen, Texas. Public works employees alerted the police after they spotted the body floating in the river east of east of Ed Carey Drive. Unfortunately, because of the strong river current, police are still unable to determine where the body came from and how long it has been in the water. The cause of death is also unknown, with police only confirming that the deceased was a man.