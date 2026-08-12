Heidi Beirich, a former senior director at the Southern Poverty Law Center, has been arrested in California on federal charges alleging she directly oversaw the diversion of donor funds to covert informants inside white supremacist organisations, including a Ku Klux Klan Imperial Wizard.

The arrest forms part of a wider Justice Department case that claims SPLC staff used shell companies to channel contributor money to sources without donors' knowledge. Prosecutors say the arrangements sat at the centre of a long-running intelligence programme run from within the civil rights group.

Ex-Intelligence Project Director Charged in Funding Scheme

Beirich previously managed the main hate group tracking project for the organisation. According to a newly unsealed superseding indictment, she faces charges of wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to submit false statements to a federally insured bank and conspiracy to conceal money laundering.

The federal filing outlines the alleged financial structure. Prosecutors allege that despite her oversight role at the civil rights organisation, Beirich maintained a secret romantic relationship with a key informant who had infiltrated a white supremacist network to obtain documents.

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Court documents indicate this informant received more than £800,000 ($1,000,000) from the organisation since 2007.

The federal indictment alleges Beirich shared a private bank account with this individual, which contained about £112,000 ($140,000) traced directly to the donor-funded covert payments.

Attorney General Todd Blanche set out the scope of the alleged financial activity at a Wednesday news conference. He said he believed the former project director was involved in opening bank accounts using fictitious company names, facilitating payments under false pretences.

Blanche said federal investigators would continue pursuing the financial trail beyond the initial indictment stage. The allegations have prompted questions about the organisation's internal oversight.

Millions in SPLC Donor Funds Under Scrutiny

The controversy centres on the balance between intelligence gathering and financial transparency. Representatives for the organisation have rejected the government account, arguing that federal authorities are mischaracterising a long-standing informant programme designed to monitor extremists.

Lawyers for the SPLC say law enforcement agencies have previously relied on intelligence gathered by these paid infiltrators. The defence maintains that using covert sources is standard practice, while the Justice Department argues that the funding mechanisms used crossed into criminal conduct.

Southern Poverty Law Center and Beirich Mount Defence

Michael J. Proctor, acting as legal counsel for Beirich, issued a public denial of the federal allegations. 'Dr. Beirich is innocent, and this case is without merit', he stated in a public release.

Proctor noted that his client left the organisation more than six years ago. In his statement, he suggested the charges stem from political motivations rather than legal breaches, describing the indictment as a targeted action against her work on extremist groups.

The defence strategy remains focused on challenging the prosecution's interpretation of the intelligence programme. 'She welcomes the opportunity to present the truth in court', Proctor said of her upcoming appearance.

The case now moves towards court proceedings over how anti-hate organisations fund their most secretive operations. Beirich currently awaits her next scheduled appearance, where her legal team says she will have the opportunity to present her defence.