A Tennessee educator recently honoured as a district 'Teacher of the Year' has resigned after alleging Metro Nashville Public Schools pressured her to change a pupil's failing grade. Art teacher Samira Hardcastle left her post at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Antioch following an eight‑year tenure.

The resignation has intensified a dispute over grading practices and administrative pressure. Hardcastle says district leaders gave in to a parent who, she claims, remained in the school office for hours until her daughter's marks were altered without the teacher's consent.

Hardcastle formally submitted her resignation in May, ending her time at the school. She raised the issue publicly at a school board meeting on Tuesday, accusing the district of prioritising parental demands over staff concerns about academic standards and safety.

Systemic Ethical Concerns and Administrative Backlash

During her address, she asked what happens when children 'lie, cheat and cry their way through school'. She alleged district officials altered grades to satisfy a parent who had allegedly harassed more than 30 teachers.

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According to Hardcastle, educators have filed police reports and entire schools have previously sought restraining orders against the individual.

The grade dispute began when Hardcastle issued a failing mark because a student did not finish an assigned art project. This prompted the parent to intervene directly.

Administrators subsequently instructed the teacher to amend the score. When Hardcastle refused, school officials reportedly bypassed her and changed the grade themselves.

A spokesman for Metro Nashville Public Schools said Hardcastle's account does not fully reflect what occurred.

The district said there was no written schoolwide policy at the time preventing the student from completing the work late. Officials confirmed the student later completed the project and received a grade.

Broader Disputes Over Academic Policies

Hardcastle also used her public comments to highlight other alleged problems in the district. She said teacher vacancies are increasingly being filled by uncertified staff.

She further described payroll issues, claiming human resources withheld 500 dollars from her paycheque. Hardcastle said the unexpected deduction caused her to fall behind on her mortgage payments.

Before her resignation, the district had disciplined Hardcastle for what it described as unprofessional communication with both a parent and a student. She is not the only educator to raise concerns over grade changes.

Second Teacher Challenges District Grade Directives

Diana Wills, a former maths teacher at John Overton High School, also refused instructions to pass failing students. Internal emails show Wills was told to pass failing pupils with a D grade because she had not notified their parents in advance.

Wills said the students had multiple chances to retake exams but did not do so, noting she spent much of the semester on medical leave. She is now suing the district over her suspension, calling the grade changes unethical and potentially illegal.

Nashville Metro Schools responded to the lawsuit by describing the Wills case as a difference of opinion about district policies. Officials said the disputed grade changes did not significantly alter the final academic results for the students involved.