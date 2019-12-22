Demi Lovato has split from her boyfriend Austin Wilson just before the Christmas holidays. It was just last month that the singer and actress confirmed her relationship with the model. She also made it Instagram official by posting two pictures.

Demi Lovato is single again! The 27-year-old singer while replying to a fan on social media confirmed that she and Austin Wilson were no longer together, reports Just Jared. She requested her fans "not go after" him with mean comments.

"Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers," the singer wrote.

A source told People: "she's concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God. She's excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring."

It was in mid-November that Lovato posted a photo of her and Wilson on her Instagram account. It was captioned: "My" and a love emoji. The photograph has been deleted now. Wilson also took to Instagram and posted his own photo of the two on his account with the caption "My Love."

In November, when Lovato made her relation Instagram official, a source said that she and Wilson had been dating for a few months.

"Demi and Austin have been friends for some time and started dating a little while ago. They're enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better. Demi is in a really good place right now and hard at work in both the studio and shooting Will and Grace," the insider told People.

The former couple didn't post much on social media. But they were seen in public together. Lovato and Wilson went to Disneyland together last Saturday, where they rode the Space Mountain roller coaster.

Lovato hasn't posted on Instagram since December 4, when she teased her upcoming new music. "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing...," she wrote.

Meanwhile, before dating Wilson, Lovato has had a fling with "The Bachelorette" contestant Mike Johnson until they split this fall.