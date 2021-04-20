Demi Lovato shared an eight-minute video to social media on Monday to say sorry if she disappointed people over her criticism of The Big Chill, with Piers Morgan among those who were left infuriated by her "bullying" of the company.

The singer explained her side of the story in the clip shared on Instagram. She said she "walked into a situation that didn't sit right" with her and her intuition told her to speak up, which she did and she felt good about it. She said she had no intention of "coming after a small business as someone with a lot of followers."

"I'm so sorry if it got misconstrued. I don't always get this right. I speak my mind. I'm opinionated and sometimes I get labelled as problematic...everything I'm doing is well-intentioned," Lovato apologised as she told her 102 million followers that she left The Big Chill without frozen yogurt and then "had a hard time the rest of the weekend."

She then offered to work with the frozen yogurt joint in Los Angeles to help create a clearer message from the labelling on its products. She suggested labelling the snacks for Celiac or diabetes or vegans as she confessed that it can be hard to distinguish "diet culture vs health needs."

Demi Lovato goes live ong Instagram to apologize and defend her statements regarding The Bigg Chill carrying dietary options after she got triggered by their sugar free cookies. pic.twitter.com/2ZTV4NoScE — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) April 19, 2021

Lovato's apology and explanation came after she received hate from netizens for speaking up about the "triggering" labels on the sugar-free treats at The Big Chill.

She included the hashtag #dietculturevultures, which she said she will be using to call "harmful messaging from brands or [companies] that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating."

The Big Chill has since responded to the actress saying, "We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customers needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive."

Netizens were divided on her criticism of the shop. Some accused her of bullying a small business that caters to diabetics, those with celiac disease, and even vegans. Even outspoken host Piers Morgan called her "dumb" for bullying his favourite frozen yogurt shop in America.

"The more this repulsively arrogant woman attacked this lovely little store in her staggeringly unhinged and delusional manner, the more furious I became...I find idiot celebrities like Demi Lovato 'triggering' and require THEM to 'Do Better Please," he wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

My new @DailyMail column is about dumb, deluded @ddlovato and her vile attempt to bully, shame & ruin my favourite frozen yoghurt store. Posting soon. pic.twitter.com/80qgLREDB9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 19, 2021

*NEW COLUMN*

I'm triggered too...by nasty, arrogant, frozen-yogurt-brained celebrity bullies like Demi Lovato trying to ruin small family businesses during a pandemic by playing the victim in such a pathetic manner. https://t.co/jLmdQoiCZ1 pic.twitter.com/D2BeIj8jfg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 19, 2021

Morgan said Lovato only "shamed herself" when she tried to shame The Big Chill. The shop also said in a statement that they were "really hurt" by her comments.