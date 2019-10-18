Singer-actress Demi Lovato has become the latest celebrity victim of cybercrime after her intimate photos were leaked online.

Demi Lovato's Snapchat account was hacked and nude photographs purportedly of the singer were posted to her own account on Thursday. The Snap story was teasing users with nude photos that could be accessed if users swiped up for a Discord server. Minutes later, nude photos presumed to be of the 27-year-old singer were posted online.

"Join this discord server for my nudes," the message on Lovato's Snapchat read, reports PopCulture. "Join the chuckling squad discord for more," the caption alongside another nude picture read. The hackers appear to be of the same group that had earlier taken responsibility for taking over Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey's account. They were also linked to a nude photo leak of actress Chloe Grace Moretz.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's team has since then regained control of the account and the photographs have been removed. The singer has not yet reacted to the hacking. However, Lovato's fans were angered with the act and took to social media sites to criticise the hackers for targeting the singer who recently opened up about her struggle with mental health.

"It's never ok to leak ANYONE'S nudes, but demi lovato has been open with the world about her mental struggles so why the fuck would u do that to her? that's so damaging. Like what in YOUR sick brain tells u to hack her snapchat and post that? so not cool, u should be ashamed," a person wrote on Twitter.

"Why do people think it's ok to hack celebrities and leak their private photos? Demi Lovato deserves so much better than this. We love you, Demi," another fan tweeted.

This is not the first time the "Confident" singer became a victim of hacks. Back in 2017, hackers posted nude pictures of her, but she laughed off the situation.

"I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage. Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before," Lovato tweeted at the time.