KEY POINTS Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will retain their titles under King George V's Letters Patent as daughters of a sovereign's son.

Beatrice, Eugenie, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are known to be closely bonded, with Fergie calling them 'the Tripod.'

Former royal press secretary Ailsa Anderson says the move will have a 'devastating effect' on the sisters.

King Charles' unprecedented decision to strip his brother Prince Andrew of his remaining royal titles has raised new questions about the lasting impact on Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as the monarchy continues its efforts to distance itself from past scandals.

The former His Royal Highness Duke of York will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, marking one of the most significant demotions of a senior royal in modern history.

While Andrew withdrew from public duties in 2019 following scrutiny over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the formal removal of his titles signals a decisive break by the King.

Despite retaining their HRH titles under King George V's 1917 Letters Patent, royal commentators say Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, will inevitably face long-term repercussions.

Ailsa Anderson, who served as press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, told People the decision would have a profound emotional and reputational impact. 'Even though they keep their titles, the ripple effect will have consequences for the rest of their lives,' she said, calling the fallout 'devastating' for the sisters.

Close-Knit Family Confronted by Public Scrutiny

Beatrice and Eugenie are understood to be extremely close to both parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Fergie has previously described herself and her daughters as 'the Tripod' and has publicly supported her former husband, once calling him a 'very, seriously good grandfather'.

Although divorced since 1996, the couple continued to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Andrew is now required to vacate the property and relocate to a privately funded residence on the Sandringham estate.

Sarah Ferguson, who recently announced she would drop the use of 'Duchess of York' in daily life, is preparing to move into a separate home.

A source told People: 'She will continue to forge an independent life... she has never asked for property or provision for herself.' Palace insiders also indicated that the Duchess is unlikely to join Andrew at Sandringham.

A Growing Constitutional Role for Beatrice

Amid the challenges, Princess Beatrice's constitutional significance is expected to increase.

According to The Telegraph, she is likely to be appointed a Counsellor of State, a position granted under the Regency Act 1937 to the monarch's spouse and the next four adults in the line of succession over the age of 21.

Despite being ninth in line, Beatrice is the fourth adult over 21, after Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, meaning she qualifies for the role. Queen Camilla will also serve as a Counsellor of State.

The role allows designated royals to conduct official business on behalf of the monarch, including attending Privy Council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving credentials from new ambassadors. Key constitutional actions, such as dissolving Parliament or appointing a Prime Minister, cannot be delegated.

Under Queen Elizabeth II, Counsellors of State included Prince Philip, as well as Charles, William, Harry and Andrew. Pressure had grown in recent years to remove both Harry and Andrew due to their changed status within the monarchy, though no changes were made during the late Queen's life.

Beatrice also holds the Italian courtesy styles of 'Contessa' and 'Nobile Donna' following her 2020 marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Moving Forward Under a Reshaped Monarchy

Princess Eugenie has pursued charitable and public interest work independently of full-time royal duties, while Princess Beatrice has balanced her private-sector career with family responsibilities and occasional official engagements. Both are raising young families while navigating the changing public role of 'non-working royals' in a modernised monarchy.

As King Charles continues efforts to slim down the monarchy and reaffirm public trust, Beatrice and Eugenie face the challenge of forging their futures under the shadow of their father's fall from grace — maintaining dignity, duty and personal independence while managing a legacy not of their making.

Despite keeping their titles, the two princesses now stand at a delicate intersection of royal tradition and ongoing public scrutiny.