KEY POINTS Meghan Trainor worked with celebrity trainer Bella Maher of Malibu Bodies, who praised her for transforming 'from the inside out'.

Maher shared gym photos of Trainor taken in 2024 and 2025, crediting her dedication to strength training and a protein-rich diet.

Pop star Meghan Trainor has stunned fans with her dramatic new look after completing a year-long fitness transformation that has left her looking fitter, stronger and more confident than ever.

The 30-year-old singer, best known for chart-topping hits such as All About That Bass and Mother, has been training with Malibu-based personal trainer Bella Maher as part of a complete lifestyle overhaul involving strength workouts, structured routines and mindful eating.

Trainer Shares Transformation Photos

Trainer Maher shared a series of before-and-after gym photos on Instagram, taken a year apart, showing the Grammy Award-winner's impressive physical progress. The side-by-side snaps, from 2024 and 2025, quickly went viral and were flooded with praise from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Maher wrote on Instagram: 'Watching her transform from the inside out has been one of the most meaningful parts of my work. She did so much of this on her own before ever introducing a GLP-1, and even after starting it, the medication was simply a support, not the reason for her results. GLP-1s can be a powerful tool, but they're certainly not a transformation plan. SHE is the reason this worked.'

She continued: 'Meghan prioritised strength training, protein, intention, structure, and showed up even on the days she didn't feel like it. She built this. She earned this. And now she gets to live in a body that supports her for life. I am so proud of you, my girl.'

From Cardio Burnout to Strength and Stability

Trainor's fitness routine included a low-dose plan using Mounjaro, a GLP-1 medication, but her trainer insists that the real secret was hard work and consistency. The mum-of-two shifted away from excessive cardio towards a regime focused on strength-building, protein intake and recovery.

Earlier this year, Trainor opened up about her previous struggles with exercise during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She said: 'I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea about. I was working out so incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always.'

Never one to shy away from humour, she added: 'So anything that'll help me age backwards, I'm into it. I just learned about the NADs. I was like, "Make me Hailey Bieber. I'll do it, I'll take it." I'm trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me.'

How Meghan Transformed Her Routine

The Made You Look singer has spoken openly about how becoming a mother reshaped her outlook on life. She shares two sons, Riley and Barry, with husband Daryl Sabara, and credits her children with motivating her lifestyle changes.

She told Parents magazine in 2023: 'I think when you have a kid you just realise, wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid. I've never been more motivated. I look at Riley and think, I'm going to do anything I can to live forever.'

From Body Positivity Anthem to Fitness Role Model

Trainor became a global sensation in 2014 with All About That Bass, a body-positive anthem that celebrated self-love and embracing natural beauty. A decade later, fans say she is still carrying that message, only now with added strength and discipline.

Supporters flooded social media with praise, describing her as an inspiration. Many noted that her transformation reflects not just physical changes, but emotional growth and empowerment.

As Maher put it in her post: 'She's proof that when you combine consistency with kindness towards yourself, real change happens. It's not just physical, it's emotional and empowering.'

Meghan Trainor's health journey is far from over, but one thing is clear: she is stronger, healthier and more radiant than ever. And this time, the world is cheering not just for her voice, but for her power.