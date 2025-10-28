President Donald Trump has again drawn attention for his self-proclaimed mental sharpness, boasting about his 'perfect' score on a dementia screening test while mocking Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday, 27 October, the 79-year-old president claimed he had taken what he called an 'IQ test' at Walter Reed Medical Center before challenging his younger rivals to do the same.

'They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. AOC is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,' Trump said. 'Those are very hard. They're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump.'

He went on to describe parts of the exam. 'Let Jasmine go against Trump. I don't think Jasmine could pass. The first couple questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe. When you get up to about five or six and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions.'

What Is the Montreal Cognitive Assessment?

Trump appeared to be referring to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a 10-minute exam used to screen for early signs of dementia or Alzheimer's disease. The test evaluates memory, attention, and recall, not intelligence or aptitude.

According to The New Republic, the MoCA is a medical screening tool, not a measure of IQ or mental superiority. Trump's description echoes remarks he made in 2020 when he famously told Fox News he had aced the test, recalling a section involving 'person, woman, man, camera, TV'.

Canadian neurologist Dr Ziad Nasreddine, who created the MoCA in 1996, previously told NBC News that the test does not measure intelligence. 'There are no studies showing that this test is correlated to IQ tests,' Nasreddine said. 'The purpose of it was not to determine people who have a low IQ level. It helps identify whether someone may have cognitive impairment.'

Trump's Perfect Score Claim

Trump's latest claim of a perfect result follows earlier reports from his physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, who confirmed in April that the president had achieved a flawless mark during his annual exam at Walter Reed. NBC News also reported he scored 30 out of 30 on the MoCA in 2018.

The president has often used his test results to push back against criticism of his age and mental fitness. During the 2020 campaign, he challenged Joe Biden to take the same cognitive exam, saying it proved his sharpness.

Medical Evaluation and MRI

Trump returned to Walter Reed earlier this month for another check-up, though the White House has not confirmed whether he retook the MoCA. A statement from Dr Barbabella said the visit included 'lab testing, advanced imaging, and preventive health assessments'.

Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed that an MRI scan conducted during the evaluation showed 'perfect' results, though he did not specify why it was performed. 'I'm in very good health, better than most,' he said. 'Everything they checked was perfect, absolutely perfect.'

Political Reactions

Trump's remarks sparked immediate reactions online, with critics accusing him of conflating medical tests with intelligence measures and of using demeaning language toward younger lawmakers.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 36, has not publicly responded, though supporters on social media circulated clips of her congressional speeches to highlight her policy acumen. Representative Jasmine Crockett, 44, known for her sharp exchanges in House hearings, has similarly remained silent on the comments.

Political observers noted that Trump's repeated references to his cognitive test serve both as a defense against concerns about his age and as a rhetorical weapon against opponents. However, medical professionals continue to caution that the MoCA cannot validate claims of superior intellect.

Dr. Nasreddine, however, caution against using MoCA for measuring intellect as it only 'helps identify whether someone may have cognitive impairment.'