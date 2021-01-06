Clancy Brown is joining "Dexter" season 9 as the main villain opposite Michael C. Hall's titular vigilante character.

The actor plays Kurt Caldwell, the "unofficial mayor of the small town of Iron Lake." The character is described as "powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people."

"He's realised the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop...If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you," reads the casting report from Variety.

The 62-year-old American actor and voice actor confirmed his appearance in "Dexter" season 9 in a series of tweets where he revealed that he has been binge-watching the show. Possibly to catch up on the series' plot twists and storylines.

"Just glimpsed Brother Maul (@SamWitwer) on season 1 of DEXTER. He's excellent as usual," he wrote adding, "Thanks for all the Birthday wishes, twitterpals. I'm going to spend the day in bed, eating crackers & cornnuts, drinking Mexican Coke, binging DEXTER. (I will floss after every episode)."

For the record, I would have been binging DEXTER for my birthday even if I wasn't joining the show.

It's a whole lotta Millennial TV fun! — Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) January 5, 2021

The Ice Truck Killer

The Bay Harbor Butcher

The Skinner

The Trinity Killer

The Barrel Girl Gang

The Doomsday Killer

The Koshka Brotherhood

The Brain Surgeon@RealClancyBrown, you’re up. https://t.co/NZAlH8pk8z Why advertise with us January 5, 2021

Playing a villain in "Dexter" season 9 should not be a problem for Brown given his past similar roles. He played the evil Captain Hadley in "The Shawshank Redemption" and the immortal main antagonist Kurgan in the movie "Highlander."

Aside from portraying evil characters, he is also behind the voice of Mr. Krabs on "Spongebob Squarepants" for over 20 years. His other credits include HBO's "Carnivàle" where he plays Justin Crowe and Showtime's "Billions," where he portrayed Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat.

Brown joins Hall, who reprises his role as the titular serial killer Dexter Morgan. The "Dexter" alum agreed to return so he can put a satisfying end to his character's story following the open-ended season 8 finale that had viewers asking what happened to Dexter.

Thankfully, "Dexter" season 9 will answer their questions as it will reveal what the killer has been up to since that 2013 finale. Showtime announced the show's revival in October and ordered a 10-episode season with original executive producer Clyde Phillips back as showrunner.