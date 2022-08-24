Fans will have to wait a bit for the arrival of the "Diablo 4" sometime next year. While waiting for the fourth main instalment of the "Diablo" series, fans can also give the recently released mobile-based "Diablo Immortal" a try. Meanwhile, here are some of the details we know so far about the upcoming Blizzard title.

'Diablo 4' Release Date

Blizzard confirmed during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase in 2022 that the "Diablo VI" will launch in 2023, TechRadar reported. The global release will bring the new title to the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

Blizzard revealed the game's release window in the Q3 earnings calls in November 2021. "While we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year, we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV than originally envisaged," the company stated.

While the company has not yet announced an exact date for the next instalment's release, it's good enough to know for now that it will definitely arrive by next year.

'Diablo 4' Setting and Story

"Diablo 4" will be set after the event that happened in "Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls." For those who might have forgotten the previous game's plot, the Angel Death Malthael destroyed much of Sanctuary, closing the gates of heaven. This makes the perfect setting for the rise of Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto, as she is set loose from her prison.

There is an explanation for why Lilith was seen as the main villain in the trailer rather than Diablo. According to "Diablo 4" Art Director John Mueller, Lilith is just the first main villain, and more villains and characters are yet to come in future expansions.

"Diablo 4 is like the first chapter of a book. We want to tell a big story, and we want to tell it, hopefully, for a very long time," Mueller said. "Treating this like the first chapter of a book and Lilith as a key character in this story, it feels great knowing that there are still all these other characters that could come back in the future. Or, new characters that we haven't seen before."

Fans can also expect plenty of places to visit as the world of Sanctuary is quite huge. "There's going to be five contiguous regions in the world, and you can actually go from the North, the Northern most point of Scosglen, which is the area seen in the demo, all the way down through the Dry Steppes and into the deserts of Kejhistan," he added. "And you'll never see a loading screen. It's completely seamless. That's the level of detail we've added into creating the world."

'Diablo 4' Seasonal Updates

"Diablo 4" will have seasonal updates that will be modelled after "Diablo 3," according to PC Gamer. This means that players will start each season with a brand new character with no items or gold carried over from the previous season. However, they can still access existing characters in the Eternal Realm.

"We think it is important that players see that the game is changing in meaningful ways," associate game director Joe Piepiora wrote in Blizzard's recent quarterly update. "Each season will be released with a fresh new gameplay feature and questline that introduces new challenges, mysteries, and possibilities into the level-up experience."