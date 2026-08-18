Entrepreneur and philanthropist Diana Jenkins has found herself back in the spotlight following renewed interest in Hayden Panettiere's memoir and the disturbing boat incident the actress described from her teenage years.

Panettiere wrote about being led into a cabin by a woman she trusted and placed beside an undressed, famous man.

Although Jenkins was not identified as the woman in the account, online speculation linked the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to the story because of her past friendship with Panettiere. Jenkins has strongly denied any involvement.

Hayden Panettiere's Boat Story Explained

In This Is Me: A Reckoning, Panettiere detailed an incident that happened when she was 18. She recalled being on a luxury yacht where a trusted female friend led her downstairs into a small cabin and placed her in bed next to a famous man who was undressed. Panettiere said she was shocked by what happened and eventually escaped the room, hiding elsewhere on the boat.

The memoir later provided more detail about the woman involved, identifying her as Stella. Panettiere described feeling betrayed because she had regarded Stella as a close friend and someone who cared about her. She also chose not to publicly identify the famous musician involved, citing concerns about professional consequences and potential legal action.

Why Diana Jenkins Was Linked to Hayden Panettiere

Read more Hayden Panettiere Resurfaced Interview Exposes Being Dragged To Naked Musician on Boat at Age 18 Before Death Hayden Panettiere Resurfaced Interview Exposes Being Dragged To Naked Musician on Boat at Age 18 Before Death

Diana Jenkins became part of the online speculation because of her previous relationship with Panettiere. The two knew each other when Panettiere was a young adult, with Jenkins nearly 30 years older.

Panettiere herself described their relationship as a 'weird friendship' in her memoir. She reflected that, as she entered adulthood, she was learning which relationships worked for her and said that, at the time, Jenkins appeared capable of giving her what she needed.

The age difference and their connection led some people online to speculate that Jenkins could have been the unnamed woman in the boat account. However, Panettiere did not identify Jenkins as the person who took her into the cabin.

Diana Jenkins Denied the Boat Claims

Jenkins' representative responded directly to the speculation in May, denying that she was the woman Panettiere described. The representative said the claim was false and warned that people repeating the allegation could face legal action.

The denial is significant because the memoir itself does not identify Jenkins as the person responsible. Instead, the speculation developed online after readers connected Panettiere's account to her history with Jenkins.

Who Is Diana Jenkins and Why Is She Famous?

Jenkins is a Bosnian-born businesswoman and philanthropist who became widely known in the United States through The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She joined the Bravo reality series for its 12th season in 2022 before leaving the show.

Her connection to Panettiere also predates their renewed attention online. Jenkins was involved with Room 23, a 2009 photography book featuring several celebrities, including Panettiere.

Diana Jenkins and the Room 23 Controversy

Jenkins has previously faced public speculation surrounding Room 23 and allegations about its purpose. She rejected those claims and took legal action against false accusations linking her to sex trafficking. A later statement from the blogger involved acknowledged that the claims were false.

For Panettiere, however, the central point remains her own account of betrayal on the boat. She deliberately withheld the identity of the famous man involved, explaining that she wanted to protect herself from potential legal and professional repercussions.