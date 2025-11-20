In a scandal that has shocked Washington once again, sources claim the CIA deliberately leaked details linking former Vice President Dick Cheney to a notorious escort service.

The revelation centres on Deborah Jeane Palfrey, the infamous D.C. Madam, whose phone records allegedly included Cheney's name. The leak is said to have been a form of revenge, as Cheney reportedly blamed the agency for faulty intelligence before the Iraq War.

Cheney died on 3 November at age 84, but the claims have reignited debate over his private conduct.

Wayne Madsen, a journalist with insider knowledge in the capital, first revealed the explosive claim in 2007. He wrote that the names on Palfrey's list included 'a number of mostly Republican politicians, staffers and political appointees, including Vice President Dick Cheney while he was president and CEO of Halliburton in the 1990s.'

Madsen said two sources within the CIA and one Pentagon insider confirmed Cheney's alleged presence in the records.

Cheney's Alleged Link to Deborah Jeane Palfrey

According to Madsen, Cheney's alleged involvement came after his role as Secretary of Defence under President George H.W. Bush in 1993, and before he left Halliburton in 2000 to join George W. Bush's presidential campaign. The journalist said: 'When Cheney was at Halliburton, he spent half his time in Dallas, of course, but he spent a lot of time at his house in McLean, Va.' Madsen noted that Palfrey's escorts served clients in the McLean area, 'and it's right by the CIA,' implying convenient access.

Cheney was well known as a proponent of family values, which made the allegations all the more scandalous. He never publicly denied any connection, leaving the accusations unproven. Still, Madsen's report triggered a firestorm in Washington. The Congressional Roll Call newspaper added to the intrigue with the peculiar statement: 'Vice President Cheney isn't not on the phone records of the alleged D.C. Madam, the accused madam's lawyer said.'

Palfrey's Alleged Operation in Washington

Palfrey ran her business under the name Pamela Martin and Associates. She allegedly sent women to men's homes and hotel rooms across the Washington area. According to reports, clients paid for 90 minutes of 'legal, high-end erotic fantasy service.' Madsen's sources did not specify the exact dates Cheney may have used the service, but the window of time aligns with his post-Halliburton years in Virginia.

The CIA leak, if true, would suggest a deliberate attempt to embarrass the Vice President. Madsen's reporting claims the agency sought to settle old scores, though no official confirmation exists. The story highlights the intersection of politics, personal choices, and alleged intelligence agency interference in the highest levels of government.

Even after Cheney's death, the allegations continue to spark conversation. Historians and political commentators are reassessing his legacy in light of these revelations, weighing decades of public service against the shadow of alleged private indiscretions.