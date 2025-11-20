A political firestorm is brewing inside Democratic circles after Hunter Biden allegedly launched a furious, profanity-filled tirade against George Clooney, accusing the Hollywood star of undermining former US President Joe Biden for personal gain.

The outburst was reportedly triggered by Clooney's highly publicised call for the former president to withdraw from the 2024 race, a move that shocked insiders and ignited a broader debate about Democratic leadership, loyalty and succession.

According to multiple sources, Hunter felt Clooney's comments crossed a line, describing them as opportunistic, self-serving and a betrayal of his father at a vulnerable political moment.

Clooney's Call for Biden to Step Aside

Insiders claim that the conflict began when Clooney publicly urged Biden to drop out of the 2024 campaign. He blasted what he called Biden's deteriorating performance, saying that he didn't seem to be able to lead the party any further.

Biden supporters immediately reacted negatively to his comments, which followed an opinion piece in which he asked the Democratic leadership to create a place for a new contender.

Clooney justified his remarks by arguing that they were an essential intervention during a tumultuous political period. He asserted that he acted on his own initiative and that neither political strategists nor party leaders had given him any instructions.

Hunter Biden is apparently particularly offended by his remarks, which are claimed to have greatly infuriated the former President's inner circle.

Hunter Biden's Explosive Response

According to sources, Hunter went on a furious, profane tirade in which he accused Clooney of insulting both prominent Democrats and his father. He apparently claimed that Clooney had 'no business' meddling in party matters, characterising the actor's actions as 'opportunistic and self-serving.'

Insiders said that Hunter thought Clooney was taking advantage of political unrest to improve his own chances within the party.

Claims that Clooney's criticism of Kamala Harris and the Democratic leadership was a blatant attempt to pave the way for future aspirations are said to have preceded the incident.

Hunter reportedly framed Clooney's remarks as a betrayal rather than constructive criticism, accusing the actor of hitting the former President at a weak point.

A Growing Rift with Obama

Tensions between Clooney and Barack Obama, with whom he has had a long-standing connection, were also revealed by the incident. Insiders claim that since Clooney questioned the party's handling of Biden's succession, the relationship has become considerably tense.

Clooney publicly stated that it was 'a mistake' to elevate Harris without a primary, which fuelled rumours that he had left Obama's inner political circle.

According to reports, the attack was seen by the former president's associates as an unwarranted escalation amid already tense circumstances. Observers believe that Clooney's increased political comments and criticism have sparked questions about his long-term goals.

Clooney's Political Calculations

Clooney's criticism of Biden and Harris may be part of a longer-term plan, according to reports that he has been discreetly considering his own political aspirations.

In private, several Democratic strategists condemn Clooney as a 'fall guy,' saying he is unjustly held responsible for inciting internal strife within the party.

However, people familiar with the matter claim that the actor has been working behind the scenes to maintain his reputation. While considering options for his future political career, he reportedly wants to keep his connections with senior Democrats.

Even if Clooney presents himself as a possible alternative voice within the party, those same sources assert that he does not want a final break with Obama.

A Party Under Strain

The conflict between George Clooney and Hunter Biden underscores broader tensions as Democrats grapple with internal divisions and leadership changes.

The backlash to Clooney's comments has revealed deep divisions over direction, allegiance, and the political destinies of significant figures, especially as elections approach and party unity is under strain.

Whether the rift will expand or eventually settle remains unknown. However, for the time being, Hunter Biden's alleged outburst has brought attention to a bitter internal conflict between political power and Hollywood influence that doesn't appear to be abating.