Andrew LaBruno, 44, who previously served as the Mayor of Dumont and is currently a Police Sergeant in Jersey City, has been taken into custody amid serious allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting a child he met on social media.

Ex-Mayor Faces Child Assault Charges

Authorities report that LaBruno made arrangements to meet the minor at their Englewood residence while home alone. He allegedly sprayed an unknown substance onto his hand, placed it over the child's mouth and nose—resulting in dizziness and incapacitation—before the alleged sexual assault.

LaBruno, who recently campaigned for a state assembly position in the 39th legislative district but did not succeed, is now facing serious allegations including aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced that ample evidence leading to his arrest was collected, consisting of statements made by LaBruno at the scene recorded on body-worn cameras, the victim's testimony, and supporting physical evidence from the location and related individuals.

Police who responded to a 911 call reported that the victim was suffering from cognitive impairment and was subsequently treated at a local hospital. LaBruno is currently held without bail at Bergen County Jail and is expected to appear in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

Reportedly, he has been suspended without pay from his police duties.

Who Is Andrew LaBruno?

LaBruno was born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey, and began his law enforcement career in 2005. He currently holds the rank of sergeant in the city's Office of Emergency Management.

In addition to his career in law enforcement, LaBruno has been active in local politics. He was elected to the Dumont Borough Council in 2018 and served as mayor from 2020 to 2023. His 2025 campaign for the New Jersey State Assembly emphasised his extensive background in public service and charitable efforts, notably the establishment of the Dumont Community Group that organises community events like the Dumont 5K.

Married with two children, LaBruno has maintained a public image as a devoted family man and community leader. His campaign materials highlighted his involvement with the local community and dedication to serving the public. However, this image stands in stark contrast to the serious allegations currently facing him.

New Jersey Reels From Shocking Arrest

News of LaBruno's arrest has sent ripples of disbelief throughout New Jersey, particularly in Bergen County, where he served as a local mayor and police officer.

Residents and local officials have expressed shock that a public servant entrusted with both political and law enforcement responsibilities could be implicated in such serious criminal activity. The allegations have sparked broader discussions about the vetting of public officials and law enforcement officers, especially concerning access to vulnerable communities.

While the investigation is ongoing, the case has also prompted a wave of concern about online safety and the potential risks associated with digital interactions between adults and minors.

As the legal process unfolds, New Jersey residents remain stunned and anxious, reflecting the dual impact of betrayal by a public figure and the broader implications for community safety.

Democratic Party Slammed for Controversial Endorsement

The case has also ignited political controversy in New Jersey, with critics highlighting that LaBruno previously received endorsements from prominent Democrats, including Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill. Social media commentators have condemned the party for backing a candidate now accused of such serious crimes while simultaneously attacking political opponents.

Jay Costa, a Republican political figure, criticised the New Jersey Democratic Party: 'They endorsed and supported Andrew LaBruno, who is now an alleged pedophile and sexual predator ... Be warned, this is what we are up against in New Jersey.'

Other voices on social media echoed the concern, noting that LaBruno came close to winning in Bergen County's District 39 and had volunteered for local community initiatives.

