During a livestreamed press conference at the White House on 6 November 2025, a man standing near President Donald Trump suddenly collapsed. The incident, captured on camera, spread rapidly on social media within minutes, prompting speculation about the individual's identity.

The event was part of an Oval Office announcement on new pricing agreements for obesity medicines involving major pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. As the broadcast cut out abruptly, online users began suggesting the man who fainted was Gordon Findlay, a senior executive at Novo Nordisk.

The company later denied the claim, confirming that Findlay had not attended the event. The clarification has since raised questions about how the confusion began and why the man's identity has yet to be made public.

What Happened At The Press Conference

The Oval Office briefing was arranged to unveil a new drug-pricing initiative between the Trump administration and several pharmaceutical manufacturers. During remarks by Eli Lilly's chief executive, viewers saw a company representative standing nearby appear to lose balance before collapsing.

Footage showed the speaker pause and say, 'Are you okay? Gordon, you okay?' before the White House feed abruptly ended. Reporters were then escorted from the room, according to Fox5DC. Shortly after, press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement confirming that a representative from one of the companies had fainted.

'The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay,' she said. President Trump later told reporters that the individual had felt light-headed and was receiving medical attention. The incident caused a brief disruption before the policy announcement resumed off camera.

Who Is Gordon Findlay And Was It Him?

Gordon Findlay is listed publicly as a global brand director for Novo Nordisk, based in Switzerland. He holds a doctorate in biochemistry from the University of Kent and has worked in marketing and strategic planning roles across the company.

Early media reports identified Findlay as the man seen collapsing, partly because of the shout of 'Gordon' heard during the live stream. However, Novo Nordisk later issued a statement confirming that Findlay was not present. The company said only two executives attended the event: Mike Doustdar, executive vice-president for international operations, and Dave Moore, executive vice-president for US operations, according to Entertainment Weekly.

As a result, the man's identity has not been publicly confirmed, and no additional information has been released about his condition.

Here is the moment the man went down. The guy was fine. The press conference resumed 20 minutes later. Is Trump supposed to pull a medical bag from under his desk and perform triage on the dude? pic.twitter.com/csEK6TwRQf — The Hawkington Post (@TheHawkPost) November 7, 2025

This is second time in months that someone has passed out in the Oval Office, I'm beginning to think whatever is in Droopy Donald's diapers is unbearably pungent.



Also, isn't it weird he's the only one posing, who doesn't give a shit about the person on the floor? pic.twitter.com/EN0ieXgjer — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 6, 2025

honestly thought the president cared more about lobbyists. pic.twitter.com/cLADRaIowK — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 6, 2025

@ianbremmer now proving to be an absolute dishonest hack. Hey Ian - here’s literally one second later. But don’t bother apologizing - you’re not capable of it. https://t.co/3MWDCfOqXl pic.twitter.com/fWsfuBfmm7 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 6, 2025

If someone passes out, near our leaders you don’t know if it is some sort of attack. Our leaders are not going to run in the direction of danger. I would expect them to stay away from the unknown event. — JoeBud (@joebud123) November 6, 2025

Questions and Wider Implications

The incident has raised broader questions about transparency and accuracy at high-profile political events. While the medical response was swift, the mistaken identification demonstrates how quickly speculation can spread online when official details are incomplete.

Analysts note that corporate representation at government briefings carries reputational risks, especially when participants are not immediately identified. The Findlay misidentification has been cited by media observers as an example of how misinformation can circulate in real time and require immediate correction.

Clarifying the Facts

A representative fainted during a major White House policy announcement and received prompt medical assistance. Novo Nordisk has confirmed Gordon Findlay was not involved, and the White House has not released the name of the individual. Officials have emphasised that the incident was isolated and unrelated to the substance of the policy discussion.

While the individual is reportedly recovering, the episode serves as a reminder of the pace at which unverified information can spread.