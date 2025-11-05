A terrifying incident has sent shockwaves through the pageant world, revealing the very real dangers faced by those at the top. When the usually unflappable Nawat Itsaragrisil, the powerful head of the Miss Universe organisation, suddenly voiced his fear and urgently requested a security detail, it was clear that something deeply concerning had transpired.

The details of the 'shock' and the threat that prompted such a drastic measure are now emerging, forcing a closer look at the personal safety of high-profile figures in the beauty pageant industry.

Hour-Long Defence: Nawat Addresses Pageant Controversy

The national director of Miss Universe Thailand, Nawat Itsaragrisil, took to Facebook Live to hold a nearly hour-long session, addressing the growing friction between participants and team members during the current 74th Miss Universe activities in the country.

In the broadcast, he stood by his management of the contest, explained the financial pressures, issued an apology to the delegates, and disclosed that his safety had been compromised to the point where he felt compelled to call for protection during an official ceremony.

This broadcast followed reports of displeasure among several participants, specifically highlighting Miss Mexico, alongside growing criticism from pageant supporters online.

Friction Over Filming and Production Commitments

Itsaragrisil stated that his production unit has strived to present what he described as a top-tier competition despite difficulties occurring outside the public eye. He pointed out that approximately 20 nations reportedly declined to shoot promotional clips for sponsors, which is a crucial element of the event's advertising obligations.

Stress Over Finances and Personal Toll

The competition organiser commented that the situation has been a severe burden on him lately. He clarified that he pours significant resources into the Miss Universe shows, including securing locations, organising guest activities, and coordinating all movement and accommodations.

He also conveyed emotional duress, mentioning that he felt both overwhelmed and exhausted. He offered an apology to the 75 contestants attending after a disagreement during a meeting. He informed the audience that he intends to provide '5-star service' during the entire event, but acknowledged that coordinating such a vast global gathering has proven difficult.

Security Fears During Sashing Ceremony

One of the broadcast's most striking admissions was that Itsaragrisil said he sought protection during the Sashing Ceremony. He explained that he was uneasy and feared harm might come to him because of the strained setting.

He offered no description of any specific danger but maintained the environment had become sufficiently unstable to warrant genuine anxiety.

Group Dynamics and Ensuring Equity

Itsaragrisil furthermore spoke about what he labelled as exclusive circles among the participants, pointing out that some of the Latina contestants had formed their own factions. He emphasised his commitment to offering equal treatment to every individual in the competition, regardless of their origin or nationality.

He maintained his remarks were not meant to criticise any particular origin or culture. Concerning the ongoing dispute involving Miss Mexico, he made it clear that he harboured no personal ill feeling towards her or her nation. Still, he concluded that the matter had become 'too much and too hard'.

Coordination With Miss Universe Organization

He observed that no representatives from the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) were currently present in Thailand, but confirmed that an urgent meeting was scheduled to take place shortly. He characterised his professional association with MUO's Mario Bontatti in a positive light, stating that Mario Búcaro, the new MUO CEO, was 'very kind' and that they both shared the objective of delivering a triumphant spectacle.

Moving Forward

Itsaragrisil vowed not to mandate participants to take part in promotional clips for sponsors if they do not want to, and promised he would look after all the delegates to stop any further occurrences.

He also apologised to the fans following the situation, pleading for their patience as he works toward a resolution. He confirmed Miss Mexico's well-being and promised to personally oversee her care while preparations continue for the major pageant events scheduled for Phuket and Pattaya.