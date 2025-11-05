The viral confrontation between musician Tish Hyman and Alexis Black, a transgender woman and gym member at the Beverly Hills location of Gold's Gym (now EoS Fitness), has sparked intense online debate about privacy, safety, and trans inclusion in public spaces.

Hyman, known for songs like 'Subway Art' and 'Home for Christmas,' was banned from the gym after confronting a patron she identified as 'a man in the women's locker room.' The incident, captured on video by Brazilian journalist Paulo Francisco, shows Hyman shouting that 'grown men with big d***s [are] in the women's locker room,' while several bystanders filmed.

The Confrontation and Online Fallout

Following the altercation, Hyman posted on Instagram claiming she and 'multiple women' had filed repeated written complaints about the same individual before gym management took action. 'The gym staff has done absolutely nothing,' she wrote, calling for a boycott of EoS Fitness and denying accusations of transphobia. 'I'm a lesbian. I treat people how I want to be treated... but this isn't right,' she said.

In the aftermath, the gym confirmed Hyman's membership was terminated. A spokesperson for Gold's Gym told media outlets that the location had transitioned to an EoS Fitness franchise and that EoS 'is actively reviewing the situation.'

Who Is Alexis Black?

The woman at the centre of the controversy has been identified as Alexis Black, an Ohio-born somatic healer and fitness coach who publicly came out as transgender in October 2024.

In posts on her Instagram account, Black wrote that beginning hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in February 2025 marked a turning point in her life. 'For me, being trans isn't about becoming — it's about remembering,' she wrote. 'I didn't just get a new body or a new way of thinking — I got myself back.'

On TMZ Live, Black said she is registered as female with the gym and disputed Hyman's version of events. She claimed she was 'in clothes the entire time' and that she never exposed herself.

'I had a towel around me. The truth in the moment is far from what she's portraying,' Black explained. 'I feel like this had to happen in order for people to learn — you cannot put a trans man with trans women.'

Not the First Encounter

Black also claimed during the interview that this was not the first confrontation between her and Hyman. She alleged that the musician had previously shouted at her in the locker room and 'created a hostile environment' for trans patrons.

Hyman, meanwhile, said she felt 'terrified' when Black allegedly called her a derogatory name while entering the locker room, prompting her to 'run out into the gym screaming there is a man in the restroom.'

Celebrity and Public Reactions

The incident drew attention from public figures, including Boy George, who commented, 'That's a woman?' under a repost of the video on X (formerly Twitter). The post was later deleted after backlash, with users accusing him of transphobia. The singer replied, 'I don't care what you think because you don't think. I control this timeline!' before deleting the thread.

Former college swimmer and women's sports advocate Riley Gaines also weighed in on X, writing, 'If we saw boldness like this back in 2020, this insanity would've never been allowed to fester like it has.' Hyman responded, 'This madness has gone far enough. We will rise against this! And win!'

Meanwhile, EoS Fitness has stated it is reviewing the incident, and as of late October 2025, no legal action has been reported.