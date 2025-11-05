The international beauty pageant circuit is currently grappling with a crisis following a series of shocking incidents involving Thai executive Nawat Itsaragrisil, the director of Miss Universe Thailand.

Consequently, the controversy escalated after former Miss Grand International winner Rachel Gupta issued a cryptic but powerful statement, suggesting the public only knows a fraction of the executive's alleged mistreatment.

The ongoing uproar stems from Itsaragrisil's tense, filmed confrontation with Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch during a Miss Universe 2025 sashing ceremony in Bangkok.

Viral video footage clearly showed Itsaragrisil publicly questioning Bosch about her absence from a sponsor shoot. The executive proceeded to insult the contestant, creating a visibly uncomfortable atmosphere for Bosch, who then promptly walked out of the room.

Several other delegates immediately followed, walking out in a crucial show of solidarity. Miss Mexico later explained to the media that she loves and respects Thailand and its people, but the director's actions were disrespectful because he called her 'dumb' due to his issues with the organisation.

Ex-Miss Grand International Titleholder Rachel Gupta Speaks Out

The controversy took a dramatic new turn when Rachel Gupta, the ex-Miss Grand International titleholder, posted a strong message on her Instagram Story. Gupta applauded the courageous women who stood up for themselves and left the room with integrity.

She said that if Itsaragrisil could make such statements in front of 100 people, the public should imagine what he says behind closed doors. Therefore, Gupta's comments lent significant weight to the narrative of a potentially toxic environment within the pageant structure.

'f this can be said in a room of a hundred people, imagine what he said behind closed doors. So much love and respect to the strong women who stood up for themselves and walked out with integrity,' Gupta wrote in her Instagram Story.

The global outrage pressured the executive to act. On Tuesday, October 4, Itsaragrisil posted a livestream on social media to issue a general apology. Speaking in Thai, he addressed the 75 contestants present at the event without naming Bosch directly.

He said he apologised to everyone if someone felt unwell, uncomfortable, or affected by his comments. He confirmed he had already spoken and apologised to the other contestants in the room.

Miss Universe Thailand National Director Nawat Itsaragrisil's Controversial History

However, Itsaragrisil's apology did little to calm fans, given his long and turbulent history in the pageant world. The Thai businessman is not only the National Director of Miss Universe Thailand but also the President of Miss Grand International. His controversies stretch back years.

For instance, in 2016, Miss Iceland, Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir, withdrew from Miss Grand International after she alleged he told her she was 'too fat' and needed to lose weight. Itsaragrisil defended this, claiming his comments were simply 'advice.'

Moreover, in 2022, he received widespread fan anger after commenting on Miss Vietnam's body shape, suggesting she had a torso that was 'too long' and legs that were 'too short,' which he claimed was why she did not place in the Top 10. He has even clashed publicly with Filipino followers, suggesting Catriona Gray's Miss Universe 2018 victory was 'rigged.'

The Miss Mexico incident is merely the latest scandal to erode confidence in his leadership. Indian Pageant and Glamour magazine voiced the global sentiment, saying there should be no place for such behaviour in an organisation meant for empowerment, not harassment.

The director's actions and the public's subsequent reaction have raised serious questions about the standards of conduct at the highest levels of the international pageant community. This latest uproar leaves pageant fans and contestants wondering what the real cost of his actions will ultimately be.