The glitz, the glamour, and the promise of unity at the 74th Miss Universe pageant have been utterly overshadowed by unprecedented chaos.

What should have been a triumphant welcome in Bangkok has devolved into a dramatic protest, as several delegates staged a rare and highly visible walkout from official proceedings.

This extraordinary rupture has forced local host organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil to make a swift and highly publicised apology to delegates and global fans in a bid to restore order and respect.

The tension started days earlier and reached a crescendo during the official sash ceremony. The dispute was reportedly ignited by a public clash between Nawat and Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, during a live social media broadcast.

In a clear display of sisterhood and dissatisfaction, numerous candidates showed solidarity with Miss Mexico, leading to the highly dramatic interruption and subsequent postponement of the ceremony.

Reigning Miss Universe, Viktoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark, was reportedly among those who initially walked out, highlighting the severity of the delegates' discontent.

Escalating Drama: Nawat Itsaragrisil's Unauthorised Events

This internal conflict escalated because the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) had already distanced itself from certain activities. The MUO previously issued a statement clarifying that Nawat's arrangement of a special dinner and talk show for the contestants was, in fact, not authorised.

On 4 November, the MUO published a statement stressing its commitment to upholding transparency, respect, and unity throughout the event, effectively creating a direct line between the global organisation and the local host.

However, Nawat appeared to indicate the controversial special events would continue despite the warning, updating fans shortly afterwards with information about the top 10 leading candidates.

Nawat Itsaragrisil, who holds the dual role of Vice President of Miss Universe Asiana and President of Thailand as the host country, used the welcome show on 5 November to publicly address the growing conflict.

He openly admitted that the pressure of organising such a complex and prestigious event was immense. Nawat stated, 'I am just a human and I cannot control.' He insisted he did not intend to harm anyone because he fully respects all the delegates.

Rebuilding Trust: Nawat Itsaragrisil's Plea for Accuracy

The pageant host offered his sincerest regrets to any delegate who felt uncomfortable about what transpired, apologising directly to the candidates and the Miss Universe fans around the world.

Nawat clearly articulated his regret, saying, 'I am truly sorry that it happened. I want to offer this opportunity to apologize to the delegates if anyone was not comfortable with what happened. I'm sorry.'

Furthermore, Nawat requested that all social media messages surrounding the incident be accurate, noting the spread of misinformation.

He explained, 'Also, I am sorry for the Miss Universe fans around the world. However, I would like to request that all the messages be accurate. I saw so many messages that I didn't say. Please review all content on our website for posting. Somebody really put bad words in the post.'

Despite the ongoing friction, the host stated he is leaving everything behind and remains focused on the main competition.

The contestants will stay in Thailand for 20 days, and Nawat stated that Thailand prepared for six months to host the event. They are scheduled to fly to Phuket and Pattaya for other activities, including the swimsuit competition.

Despite the local host's declaration that he is moving past the controversy, a high-level delegation, led by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mario Bucaro, is currently travelling to Thailand to reinforce collaboration with the host community and local partners before the grand coronation on 21 November.