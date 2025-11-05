A new storm has erupted in conservative media after Candace Owens claimed that 'Zionists' who once targeted Charlie Kirk are now moving against Tucker Carlson — a statement that has reignited tensions over Israel, influence, and loyalty within the American right.

Owens Links Kirk's Death and Carlson's Critics

In a recent broadcast, Owens alleged that the same group of 'Zionists' who 'hated' Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk are now seeking to silence Tucker Carlson for his criticism of Israel.

A Radar Online article hinted that Owens suggested that these individuals had orchestrated online and financial attacks against conservative figures unwilling to adopt staunchly pro-Israel positions.

'It is so over for Tucker Carlson,' Owens said in a now-viral clip. 'I mean, he must be shaking... They have declared war on Tucker Carlson, which they happen to do every week, obviously. And they all say the same thing, which shows how inorganic it is.'

Her remarks follow weeks of speculation surrounding Kirk's ideological shift and reports of donor pressure tied to his changing stance on Israel.

According to an Axios article, Kirk privately complained of losing key Jewish donors after refusing to 'cancel' Carlson — a story that Owens has repeatedly cited as proof of systemic pro-Israel control within conservative media circles.

'They Cannot Stand Tucker Carlson'

Owens doubled down, insisting that Carlson's popularity and independence made him a threat to what she termed the "Zionist establishment."

'More than anyone else, we know that Zionists cannot stand Tucker Carlson, and the real reason that they hate him is because he's very well-liked now by both sides,' she said.

'And he also happens to not be controlled. You can always tell who they control because they don't condemn them, even when they... just come right out with genocidal language against the Palestinians... They don't care. They support it. They cover it up.'

This line of argument, echoing sentiments she voiced during the Israel–Gaza conflict, positions Owens among a small but growing faction of conservatives questioning America's close ties to Israel — a topic once considered untouchable within right-wing politics.

A Feud Tied to Charlie Kirk's Legacy

Owens also invoked her late friend and colleague Charlie Kirk, suggesting that efforts were underway to "rewrite" his views after his death.

'Before Charlie died... I interviewed Nick Fuentes,' she revealed. 'And Charlie and I discussed the interview, and never once did he tell me not to speak to Nick Fuentes. Never once did he consider it an act of betrayal. To the contrary, I had a very long discussion with him... I tried to make that happen [to have Charlie bring Nick Fuentes on his show to debate him].'

Owens accused what she called "Zionist media figures" of attempting to distort Kirk's reputation: 'They want Charlie's legacy by any means necessary,' she said.

'They want people to believe that his legacy belongs to Israel somehow. And the harder that they work to lie about his legacy, the more the world wakes up to the truth about it.'

Backlash and Denials

Her claims have drawn strong criticism and denials from public figures. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, whom Owens indirectly accused of manipulating Kirk, dismissed the allegation as 'categorically false', releasing private texts with Kirk to Axios to prove his innocence.

Media watchdogs have also cautioned that Owens' rhetoric risks fuelling antisemitic conspiracy theories. The Guardian noted that her statements 'blur the line between legitimate political critique and old tropes about hidden Jewish control of the media and money'.

The Broader Conservative Divide

The row exposes deep fissures within American conservatism over Israel and foreign policy. Carlson has long questioned U.S. support for Israel, while Owens now positions herself as an outspoken critic of what she calls 'the Zionist influence' over right-wing politics.

For supporters, her comments reflect a growing demand for open debate. For critics, they mark a descent into dangerous conspiracism. One commentator observed, 'Owens is turning a genuine ideological debate into a moral panic about invisible hands — and that's where things get dark.'

Whether Owens' accusations hold any truth remains unverified, but her remarks have ensured that the feud between pro-Israel conservatives and their sceptics will continue to dominate right-wing discourse — with Tucker Carlson now squarely at its centre.