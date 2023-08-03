Do you remember the early months of 2020 when the COVID-19 omen first began to spread, gradually, across the seas? Do you remember when entire countries fearfully went into lockdown?

The desolate streets of London. The masked faces of hypochondriacs. The empty trains. The reminders of social distancing. The constant scaremongering from the media and the government. The genuine stress and a palpable fear of unemployment, as well as losing our loved ones.

Understandably, most people in present times have willingly forgotten these times, although the enormous stress that was inflicted on countless people throughout this period is undeniable.

But how, and to what extent, did these experiences of stress have on the mental health and quality of life in both men and women during the COVID-19 pandemic?

This question was the catalyst behind a recent study conducted by researchers at the University, and University Hospital of Würzburg in Germany.

The scientists were interested in the relationship between worries of the workplace, and other people with their own mental health problems, particularly anxiety, depression and a person's quality of life in general, and whether or not the results show differences between men and women.

Leading the study was Grit Hein, Professor of Translational Social Neuroscience, and her postdoctoral assistant Martin Weiß.

Professor Hein hoped that this study would broaden, and heavily expand on earlier studies into a similar subject, with the addition of the Würzburg research team determined to examine the influence of stress in relation to gender.

A total of 2,890 people (consisting of 1,520 women and 1,370 men), aged between 34 and 85 years, were asked to take part in a survey that involved each participant filling out an extensive questionnaire regarding the state of their mental health between June and October 2020.

Among other things, the participants were asked to explain their thoughts regarding how strongly they felt supported by their social environment, their superiors and colleagues, and if they had someone with whom they could discuss their problems.

To evaluate the data, Professor Hein and her team used a method known as a network analysis, which allowed them to identify variables, along with causes and symptoms of mental disorders.

Professor Hein and Professor Weiß were hardly surprised by the results. Professor Hein explained the results of the study, saying: "The observation that men are more strongly associated with work, and women more strongly with family and friends can be traced back to traditional gender norms and roles."

The results proved that men usually feel more affected by job security and fears of unemployment, thus leading to higher levels of psychological stress.

On the other hand, women experience more strain and stress when they feel they are neglecting their own family.

Based on the results of the study, it is plausible to assume that women cope better than men on a psychological level when they receive support from family and friends, which is in line with the traditional female family role.

Despite these findings being ambiguous, the leaders of the study point to a number of limitations. The most important limitation is that given that COVID-19 presented a very specific context, the results may or may not be transferable to general, and perhaps future pandemic situations.

One finding in particular, however, is indisputable, as Professor Hein concluded: "Our results underline the need to consider social aspects in therapeutic interventions in order to improve the mental health of women and men."