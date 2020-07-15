Ajury at Newport Crown Court heard the charges against Raymond Burrell for the alleged murder of his neighbour, Matthew Sheehan. Sheehan was reportedly beaten severely by Burrell for complaining about his dog barking. Sheehan remained in a vegetative state for two years before passing away from respiratory complications. Burrell denies murder charges related to the death.

34-year-old Sheehan had been living alone at the Cardiff Community Housing Association accommodation in Adamscroft Place. The day before he was attacked, he told a friend that he had been threatened by his neighbour, Burrell, after he told the latter's dog to "shut up..

At round 7 a.m. on September 1, 2015, neighbours heard disturbing noises coming from Sheehan's flat. They heard Sheehan crying out for help and making pained sounds. They also heard loud banging and swearing. Worried neighbours called 999. Burrell reportedly left Sheehan's flat only to return after a while to continue the beating.

When emergency services reached the home, they found a footprint on the door and blood splatter. They saw Sheehan unconscious and bleeding and he was admitted to University Hospital of Wales.

The victim had cerebellar ataxia and already required crutches to walk and glasses to see. His eye and limb movements, as well as his speech, were affected by his disability. The beating he received caused "catastrophic injuries," Wales Online reported. His brain was bruised, his jaw and left eye socket were fractured and a deep wound near his right eye needed to be stapled. He remained in an artificial coma and was put on a ventilator.

When Burrell was arrested, he defecated in the back of the police van and covered his clothing to cover the blood on him. He threatened the police and even continued to smear faeces in the holding cell.

Forensic examination proved that the footprint on the door belonged to Burrell. Blood on his clothes belonged to Sheehan. The blood pattern proved that he had kicked and stamped on his victim.

Sheehan never made a recovery from his injuries. He was admitted to a special rehabilitation hospital in 2016. On November 9, 2017, Sheehan passed away due to respiratory complications which were not related to his pre-existing disability.

Burrell earlier went with a self-defence plea claiming that Sheehan had attacked him. However, on the first day of trial, he went back on his plea and pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He denied causing serious harm or having the intention to kill. The 43-year-old denies murder charges.

The trial remains on-going.