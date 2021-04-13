The family of the late DMX has cautioned fans not to donate to people claiming to be raising funds for his funeral.

The family of the rapper, born Earl Simmons, is not strapped for cash. On the contrary, they have funeral expenses covered. Thus, there is no truth to claims they are raising funds for the late artist and want fans to know that monetary campaigns claiming to be for DMX are a scam.

A source told TMZ that his family is "aware there is any number of flat-out scammers out there soliciting money in X's name" and that "they just want fans to be wary." Moreover, they want people to know that at this time there is no plan to sell merchandise belonging to the deceased and they have not authorised anyone to do so.

Another rumour the family wants to put to bed claims that Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce want to buy DMX's masters for $10 million. The couple would reportedly then hand back the masters to his 15 kids. Twitter page Phenomenal Reporters made the claim in a tweet and even mentioned the 50-year old has 17 instead of 15 kids.

Jay Z is doing another legendary act for the culture of hip hop.



Jay Z and Beyonce are buying back DMX's masters for $10,000,000.00 and will give to his 17 kids for free. pic.twitter.com/5PwwdREbai April 10, 2021

DMX died on April 9 nearly a week after he was hospitalised due to a heart attack. He was taken to White Plains hospital in New York on April 2 and was on life support for "serious health issues."

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," his family said in a statement published by CBS News.

"Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time," the statement continued.

Celebrities and fellow musicians have since paid their respects to DMX following news of his death. These include Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, Missy Elliot, LeBron James, Eve, and more. Fans also took to the streets to play his music and dance while others adorned the gates of the hospital with gold balloons, candles, and flowers. His family is said to be making final plans for his public and private memorial service.