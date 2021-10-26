A doctor was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by injecting her with a high dose of an anti-allergy drug, as part of a black magic ritual. The arrest comes nine months after the woman's death, said the police.

Police said the suspect, identified as Dr. Channakeshappa from the Indian state of Karnataka, was arrested on Oct. 24 after being charged with murdering his wife Shilpa, reported Hindustan Times.

Officers said the accused gave Shilpa a Dexamethasone injection on Feb. 11, claiming she was suffering from low blood pressure. Shortly after she was administered the shot, Shilpa's condition worsened, following which she died on the way to the hospital.

Dexamethasone, a strong and potent steroid, is used to treat severe allergic reactions. It is given to a patient to manage certain types of edema, gastrointestinal disease and certain types of arthritis.

Though her death was initially considered unsuspicious, Shilpa's parents lodged a complaint with the police, alleging she was murdered. The husband's statement did not reveal anything either, but the officers began monitoring his movements.

It soon came to light that the doctor, also a rich property owner, had been visiting casinos and gambling centers. He was also a drunkard, said reports.

Further investigation revealed that Channakeshappa had been practicing black magic in recent, years and had been visiting such practitioners. During one such interaction, he was advised by a priest to "sacrifice a human so that he can find a treasure." The doctor then allegedly decided to offer his wife as a human sacrifice.

A test by Forensic Science Laboratory also confirmed Shilpa had died as a result of a drug overdose. Channakeshappa has been charged with murder.

This incident comes weeks after a child died also allegedly due to black magic. Officers said they found a 2-year-old girl unconscious in a sugarcane field on Sept. 23. She died a week later. There were signs of torture, especially burn marks on the girl's body. A medical examination revealed traces of chemicals in her wounds which are known to be used in black magic.