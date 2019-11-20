"Doctor Who" fans were left wondering when it was announced that the show will not air its annual festive edition, the Christmas special, this year. However, things are not all that bad. There is some good news for fans who have waited too long for the highly anticipated series 12.

The iconic BBC one science fiction series will launch its 12 series on New Year's Day with an epic two-part season opener. January 1, 2020 will mark the beginning of what is described to be the "biggest episodes in the show's history," according to Mirror.

Jodie Whittaker will return as the thirteenth Doctor for her second outing alongside travelling companions Graham O'Brien (Bradley Walsh), Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole) and Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) with brand new adventures of the alien Time Lord.

As per the report, the two-part story is "one of the most ambitious ever attempted." It is expected to be truly a treat for fans who have waited for more than a year for a new episode.

"It's going to be huge. The scale is just epic. No one will be disappointed," a BBC One spokesperson said.

"Doctor Who" series 12 is a 10-episode event that will continue its regular run with the second episode on January 4, as the series returns to its regular Saturday timeslot.

Fans may not expect many details of the new episodes as writer Chris Chibnall reportedly wants to keep it a secret. However, the report reveals that Cybermen and some other favourites are due to return this season.

Meanwhile, the filming for the new run has been wrapped and a first-look teaser trailer was unveiled on its official Twitter account. The teaser showcased some behind-the-camera scenes making the big announcement: "It's a wrap."

Thatâ€™s a wrap, weâ€™ve finished filming! Are you ready for Series 12? #DoctorWho ðŸŽ¬ pic.twitter.com/X8PFbdEyeK — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) November 19, 2019

In the meantime, "Doctor Who" star Bradley Walsh provided some hints at what fans can expect from the new season. Speaking with Radio Times, he teased some terrifying monsters coming this series.

"I've got to say, be prepared for the monsters, because there are some monsters that will absolutely make your hair curl," he said as quoted by Digital Spy. "There's a couple of monsters that they've come up with that are absolutely terrifying – and I mean terrifying."

"Doctor Who" series 12 returns next year on BBC One.