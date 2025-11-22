A new documentary alleges that the former US President George HW Bush was privately informed of alien contact at a New Mexico air base in 1964. The film, The Age of Disclosure, features testimony from astrophysicist Eric Davis, who claims Bush confirmed details of a face-to-face encounter between military officials and a non-human entity at Holloman Air Force Base.

Bush's Alleged Briefing

According to Davis, Bush told him in 2003 that three spacecraft were seen approaching Holloman. One reportedly landed, and an extraterrestrial being emerged to interact with Air Force personnel and CIA officials. Davis said Bush sought further details but was denied access, being told he did not have a 'need-to-know'.

Bush, a decorated naval aviator and former CIA director, allegedly learned of the incident after his presidency. The claim adds to longstanding speculation about how much US leaders are told about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

The Legacy Program

The documentary centres on what it calls the 'Legacy Program', a supposed top-secret operation involving the CIA, the US Air Force, the Department of Energy, and private defence contractors. The programme is alleged to have retrieved crashed vehicles and alien bodies, though no physical evidence is presented.

Davis also claims alien remains were recovered in Russia in 1988 from a tic-tac shaped craft. Fellow disclosure advocate Hal Puthoff, a physicist and former member of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), said multiple types of extraterrestrials have been reported, though he declined to provide specifics.

Injuries and Encounters

The film includes accounts of military personnel who claim to have suffered injuries after contact with UAPs. Stanford immunologist Gary Nolan stated that he examined service members with burns and internal scarring, including damage inside the brain. Retired intelligence officer Mike Flaherty alleged he experienced biological effects after exposure to a craft.

These testimonies suggest physical risks associated with encounters, although they remain anecdotal and unverified.

Secrecy and Presidential Access

The documentary argues that information about UAPs is withheld even from sitting presidents. Former senator Marco Rubio is quoted as saying that secret data on UFOs is deliberately kept from leaders, raising concerns about accountability. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand cautioned that terrestrial threats from adversaries such as China or Russia should remain the primary focus, even as questions about unexplained aerial phenomena persist.

The film highlights repeated reports of unidentified objects near restricted nuclear facilities, stressing that their origin remains unknown. Advocates argue that such incidents warrant serious investigation regardless of whether they are extraterrestrial or foreign technology.

The Age of Disclosure is one of the best documentaries on the whole UFO phenomenon ever. High ranking government officials revealing the truth about what they know about aliens, crashed craft retrieval programs, and back engineering efforts that have been going on for decades.… pic.twitter.com/IB7TAqVIO9 — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 21, 2025

Disclosure Debate

Director Dan Farah said he hopes the documentary advances the UFO disclosure movement, making it easier for future presidents to acknowledge the possibility of extraterrestrial life. 'It sets the table for a president to step to the microphone and more comfortably tell all of humanity that we're not alone in the universe,' he explained.

While the film presents dramatic claims, it offers no new physical evidence. For sceptics, the absence of verifiable material underscores the need for caution. For believers, the testimonies reinforce suspicions that governments are concealing knowledge of alien contact.