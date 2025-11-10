Police across the UK have launched a coordinated crackdown on illegal streaming via modified Amazon Fire TV Sticks, targeting both users and sellers in 19 regions.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT), aims to curb the substantial losses caused by piracy and protect consumers from legal and cybersecurity risks.

Widespread Raids and Legal Warnings

Authorities across the United Kingdom have begun seizing so-called 'dodgy' Fire TV Sticks — devices that have been illegally modified to access premium content without payment. These sticks, often advertised as 'modded' or 'jailbroken,' allow users to stream subscription-based services such as Premier League football, Netflix and Sky without authorisation.

According to the Daily Mail, the crackdown is being led by local police forces in collaboration with the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT). The operation is focused on both end users and vendors, with arrests already made and further investigations underway.

FACT has warned that using these devices is a breach of the Fraud Act and may result in prosecution, fines or even custodial sentences. 'If you're supplying or using illicit streaming devices or illegal IPTV subscriptions, take this as a clear warning: you are breaking the law and risk facing serious consequences.

'To those using illegal streaming services, the message is that you're not just committing a crime; you are putting yourself at risk.

'These services often expose users to malware, scams, and data theft, with no recourse when things go wrong.' Kieron Sharp, Chief Executive of FACT, said.

Complete List of Targeted Areas

The crackdown is not limited to major cities. A total of 19 areas have been identified as hotspots for the illegal use and distribution of Fire Sticks. These include:

London

Kent

Sussex

Norfolk

Northamptonshire

Lincolnshire

Derbyshire

Staffordshire

East Midlands

West Midlands

Greater Manchester

Merseyside

Cheshire

Northumbria

North Yorkshire

South Wales

North East England

North West England

Scotland's Advanced'

The list was confirmed by The Daily Mail, which reported that homes in these regions have already been raided, with devices confiscated and suspects questioned.

Amazon Responds with Firmware Updates

Amazon has joined the effort to curb illegal streaming by rolling out new firmware updates and a redesigned operating system for its latest Fire TV Stick 4K Select. The changes are designed to make it harder for users to install unauthorised apps or bypass content restrictions. As reported by IBTimes UK, the tech giant's move signals a turning point in its approach to device misuse.

Cybersecurity experts have noted that the new operating system no longer relies on Android, making it more resistant to jailbreaking and third-party app installations.

The Scale of the Problem

Illegal streaming via modified Fire TV Sticks has become a widespread issue in the UK. A recent survey cited by Daily Mail found that 59 per cent of Fire TV Stick owners admitted to using their device for unauthorised streaming. The financial impact on broadcasters and sports organisations is estimated to be in the billions annually.

The black market economy surrounding these devices has flourished on social media and online marketplaces, where sellers offer preloaded sticks at affordable prices. These transactions often include instructions for bypassing security features and accessing pirated content.

Legal Consequences and Public Awareness

Authorities are urging the public to be aware of the legal risks associated with using modified streaming devices. Under UK law, accessing paywalled content without permission constitutes fraud and copyright infringement.

FACT and police forces are also working to educate consumers about the dangers of malware, data theft, and poor device performance associated with illegal apps, as using these devices is not just about watching free TV, but also involves exposing oneself to serious legal and cybersecurity risks.

The UK's crackdown on 'dodgy' Fire TV Sticks is intensifying, with police action now underway in 19 regions. Amazon has responded with technical safeguards, while FACT continues to pursue offenders through legal channels.

As the crackdown expands nationwide, enforcement agencies warn that the era of 'free' TV may soon come with a very real cost.