Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is no stranger to the spotlight on the field. At just 28, he has already collected two NFL MVP awards and remains one of the league's most dynamic players. But while his performances dominate headlines, his personal life continues to fuel curiosity, especially when it comes to his relationship status.

Jackson has always drawn a firm line between football and family. Despite his massive following of more than 3.6 million on Instagram, he rarely shares anything about his romantic life. However, the silence about his love life is not enough to stop fans to speculate: is the Ravens' star secretly married, dating, or still single?

A Low-Profile Love Story

The only confirmed relationship Jackson has been linked to publicly is with Jaime Taylor. The pair reportedly met during their time at the University of Louisville and began dating around 2017. In a rare 2019 interview published by the Ravens, Taylor spoke openly about her bond with the quarterback.

'He's taught me how to handle criticism,' she said at the time. 'I mean, I used to get mad when I'd read stuff. Then I'd look at him, and he's just fine. He says, 'Let them do the talking. You don't have to say anything. Just show them.'

Since then, Taylor has kept a low profile, with little to no public social media presence. This has only deepened the mystery over whether the couple are still together in 2025.

Fatherhood in the Spotlight

One part of Jackson's personal life he has chosen to share is fatherhood. In 2021, he revealed he had become a parent, introducing his daughter Milan, affectionately nicknamed 'Lani'. He confirmed the news after posting a Halloween photo of his baby dressed as Pebbles from The Flintstones.

Hope LAMAR JACKSON’s Daughter MILAN is CHEERING for her POPS🏈 #MVP pic.twitter.com/a7z01CypLq — Rayshawn Coleman (@RayshawnColema2) January 21, 2024

Jackson has since occasionally posted glimpses of his daughter, including on her first birthday. However, he has not disclosed the identity of Milan's mother.

No Wedding Bells — At Least Publicly

Despite constant fan curiosity, there is no record to suggest that the Ravens star has tied the knot. Multiple outlets report that he is not married, though some maintain that his long-term relationship with Taylor may still be ongoing.

Jackson himself has addressed his approach to privacy in the past. In a 2016 interview with the Courier Journal, he explained his family's decision to stay away from media attention,

'I have the type of mother that sits back and lets everything happen for you, lets you have the spotlight, is not willing to join out there and just go talking about anything that don't have nothing to do with her. It's about football, not about other things.'

That philosophy seems to have carried over into how he handles his adult life and relationships.

Fans Continue the Guessing Game

Jackson's decision to guard his personal life closely has created an endless guessing game online. Threads on social media and sports forums frequently debate whether he is still with Taylor, has a secret partner, or is focused solely on raising his daughter.

The uncertainty hasn't dented his reputation among Ravens supporters, who remain more concerned about his playmaking ability than his personal affairs. After a strong start to the 2025 season, Jackson looks set to keep Baltimore in Super Bowl contention, even as fans keep refreshing timelines for a clue about his romantic life.