The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has renewed its warning for travellers: do not rely solely on your passport when going abroad. Theft, loss, damage or stricter border checks can leave holidaymakers stranded if no backup identification is available.

The advice forms part of the FCDO's 'Travel Aware' campaign, which stresses the value of carrying an additional form of photo ID, keeping secure copies of documents and preparing for varying entry rules. Newlyweds are being urged to take particular care, with officials advising them to update passports early to avoid disruption and unexpected costs.

Why the Advisory Has Gained Urgency

Officials say the renewed focus follows increasing reports of travellers stranded overseas after passports were lost, stolen or deemed invalid. According to Euro Weekly News, many of these cases could have been avoided with better preparation.

Changing border requirements are also a factor. Schengen countries are due to introduce ETIAS digital travel authorisations, while some destinations already require extended passport validity or an additional form of ID. The FCDO has also cautioned against keeping all documents in one bag, as losing both passport and backup makes consular support far more difficult.

Extra Considerations for Newlyweds

The UK government has issued a three-month advisory for couples planning to marry or who have recently tied the knot. Newlyweds are encouraged to update their passports before travelling, as the name on the document must match the name used when booking flights or accommodation. Failure to update can lead to problems at airline check-in or at border control.

Some couples may also be asked to provide a marriage certificate abroad, particularly when applying for family visas, making insurance claims or in emergencies. Carrying an official copy can help avoid delays. Experts add that ensuring bookings, tickets and reservations are made in the same name as the passport being used will save unnecessary stress.

Costs and Practical Steps

An online passport application currently costs £94.50, compared with £107 for a paper form. Couples can therefore save £12.50 by applying digitally. Once a new passport is issued, the old one is cancelled and cannot be used for travel. The new document is valid for 10 years, though any remaining time on the old passport is not transferred.

Travel specialists recommend carrying at least two forms of identification, keeping photocopies both at home and digitally, and storing passports securely in a hotel safe or locked luggage when not required. Newly married travellers are advised to bring a marriage certificate if names differ, and to update official documents as soon as possible to keep them consistent.

Wider Impact on Travel

Airlines and tourism operators have warned that delays in updating passports could disrupt journeys, particularly on routes into Europe where new checks are being introduced. Ensuring documentation is correct before departure helps prevent knock-on effects across already crowded travel systems.

The FCDO says that while a passport opens borders, only a backup plan keeps holidays on track. For newlyweds, early updates and carrying proof of marriage can prevent complications. For all travellers, extra ID, secure copies and forward planning reduce the risk of disruption at a time when global travel rules continue to evolve.