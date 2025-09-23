An eerie twist has shattered the viral success of d4vd's 2022 hit 'Romantic Homicide' after the decomposed body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered inside a Tesla registered to the singer, David Anthony Burke.

The revelation has triggered intense online scrutiny, although no charges have been filed and many details remain under investigation.

Allegations and Viral Theories

Police confirmed they are treating the case as a homicide. While d4vd has not been officially named as a suspect, online detectives and grieving fans have begun scrutinising the lyrics of 'Romantic Homicide' and other unreleased tracks for potential clues.

The investigation took a dramatic turn when Celeste's family revealed that she and d4vd had matching tattoos, deepening suspicions of a hidden relationship.

Fans have latched onto one chilling detail: the lyrics to 'Romantic Homicide' include lines such as 'In the back of my mind, you died' and 'I killed you in my mind'.

Some listeners believe the song may have been dedicated to Celeste herself. Rumours spread further when claims emerged that her name appeared in another track.

Theories have now consumed social media platforms. Hashtags like #JusticeForCeleste and #BoycottD4vd trend daily, with some urging Spotify to pull his music entirely. The contrast between the track's viral success and the outcry against its creator has turned the case into one of the year's most divisive pop culture flashpoints.

I am disgusted beyond words. Try to tell again how she « lied about her age » LOOK AT HER WHEN HE FIRST MET HER, SHE WAS A FREAKING BABY. Filthy pedophile #d4vd #CelesteRivas #JusticeForCeleste pic.twitter.com/x7vRiivHD1 — #Rujinu 💟 (@WickedWitch_x) September 19, 2025

why did d4vd make her look so much like the victim in the romantic homicide mv this is actually disgusting pic.twitter.com/BYsW6XeCUU — fluxpulse (@fluxxpulse) September 17, 2025

don’t think that during this d4vd stuff coming out i’ve seen anyone mention that the woman pictured in the “here with me” and “romantic homicide” music videos is a dead ringer for celeste… sickening pic.twitter.com/vpXWqyq3up — ???? (@radioklingon) September 18, 2025

12 Million Plays Despite Public Backlash

Despite the controversy, 'Romantic Homicide' has soared up the charts — jumping over 100 places on Spotify's global list and cracking the US Top 15. The song now sits at over 12 million recent plays, proving that attention, whether positive or negative, can supercharge an artist's visibility.

But the backlash is equally fierce. Several fellow musicians have unfollowed d4vd on social media, distancing themselves from the scandal.

Fans are deleting his songs from their playlists, insisting that streaming his music rewards someone linked, however loosely, to a terrible crime.

One Twitter user wrote, 'This man is profiting while a family mourns. Stop streaming until there's justice.'

The tension highlights a growing debate: should art be separated from the artist, especially when allegations involve vulnerable victims? For now, listeners must choose between joining the boycott or continuing to stream one of the most talked-about songs of the year.

The Legacy Of 'Romantic Homicide'

Originally, 'Romantic Homicide' was celebrated as a breakthrough moment for d4vd. The track, born on TikTok, catapulted him into global recognition in 2022, eventually reaching No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. For many fans, it became an anthem of heartbreak, resonating deeply with those navigating first love and rejection.

Yet the song's legacy has shifted dramatically. Today, every lyric is scrutinised through the lens of a homicide case. Whether it remains a cultural touchstone or becomes tainted beyond repair will depend heavily on the outcome of the ongoing investigation into Celeste Rivas's death.

For now, the unsettling irony remains: a song about loss and imagined death is climbing the charts just as its creator faces the darkest scrutiny of his career.